Youth Film Festival open for submissions

The fifth edition of the World Food Forum Youth Film Festival is now open for submissions until July 21.

Organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the WFF Youth Film Festival aims to raise awareness of pressing issues in agrifood systems, promote innovative solutions and celebrate real-life changemakers. This year's global short film competition comes back with new themes, focusing on rural transformation, women in agrifood systems, biodiversity, climate and fiction film.

Rural transformation covers a wide range of topics from sustainable practices, education and technology to economic opportunities. While women in agrifood systems will highlight their critical role, biodiversity and climate will explore their connection with agrifood systems. Meanwhile, fiction film revolves around issues in agrifood systems.

Five winning projects will receive a cash prize of US$1,000 (33,350 baht) and their films will be showcased at the WFF flagship event at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy. This is a unique opportunity for emerging and established filmmakers to gain global visibility, connect with industry leaders and make an impact through storytelling.

The contest is open to individuals or a group of individuals aged 18 to under 40 at the time of entering the call for submissions. Entrants can only submit original works for which they are the sole creator and copyright holder. They can submit up to one short film (5-40 minutes in length).

Films submitted must be a final, edited product; sound-mixed, colour-graded and optimised for online streaming. Non-English language films must have English subtitles.

The result will be announced on Aug 13, followed by an event date from Oct 13-17.