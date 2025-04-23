Bangkok Music Society presents an orchestral concert at Christ Church

Bangkok Music Society Choir presents the choir and orchestral concert "From Sea To Sky" at Christ Church, Convent Road, on Saturday at 4pm.

Conducted by Jane Humberstone, the performance will feature movements from Sea Symphony, a grand, evocative work for soloists, chorus and orchestra by Ralph Vaughan Williams, one of the foremost composers of the first half of the 20th century.

Drawing on the poetry of American poet Walt Whitman, the English composer's first symphony captures a deep sense of human connection with nature by blending sweeping orchestral gestures with moments of quiet reflection, making this work a profound artistic achievement.

Divided into four movements, three of which will be performed here, the symphony explores different aspects of the sea and its metaphorical ties to humanity's journey through life.

While Whitman's verses give spiritual and philosophical depth, Vaughan Williams' music brings those ideas vividly to life. This remarkable opus does not reflect the fast-growing nationalism of its time but envisions the sea itself, with all sailors and all ships of all nations under "one universal flag above all the rest".

Also featured in the programme will be Anthem For Seafarers by Malcolm Archer, a version of the well-known hymn Eternal Father, Strong To Save, with an extract of the familiar tune Melita by John B. Dykes.

The concert will conclude with three short choral and instrumental pieces reflecting the sky by contemporary composers Eriks Esenvalds (Latvia), Ola Gjeilo (Norway) and Morten Lauridsen (US).

Tickets cost 800 baht (half price for seniors aged 65 and above and students) and can be purchased at the door or from ticketmelon.com.