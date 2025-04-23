Engage with pain at Buffalo Bridge Gallery

Pain is complex as it is physical, emotional, psychological and social. What happens when you're invited not to watch pain, but to engage with it?

Prepare to explore the social dimensions of pain during PainKiller: Test1.5 PainGround, which will be staged for six rounds daily at 7pm from May 9-11 and May 16-18. The venue is Buffalo Bridge Gallery, Phahon Yothin Road.

This is a no-actor participatory performance that invites the audience to participate directly in exploring pain -- not as a metaphor, but as a lived, data-driven experience.

Part of the PainKiller performance series, this performative experiment challenges conventional notions of pain through sound, image, interactive technology and simulated environments.

Developed from its earlier test version at Bangkok Theatre Festival 2024, the new show deepens its investigation into pain as a multidimensional phenomenon. No performers are present -- only you, the audience and a semi-automated system designed to allow voluntary interaction. You may engage or simply observe.

Using interactive technologies and fictional simulations, the system collects data on your response to various forms of pain. By the end of the experience, you'll receive a unique "Pain Report" -- a personal result from the system's assessment.

The 90-minute show is directed by Thongchai Piampunsri, who explores the interwoven nature of bodily and societal pain, and Laphonphat Doungploy, who investigates how data and technology can translate our pain into interactive visual experiences.

Tickets cost 550 baht and can be purchased from tally.so/r/mRjA74.