HBO announces first cast members for Harry Potter TV series

Targeting a 2026 launch is the HBO Original Harry Potter series, which has cast John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, a rather controversial casting for die-hard fans of the series.

Also cast are Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. All will serve as series regulars. Newly announced guest or recurring cast include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series promises to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. Exploring every corner of the Wizarding World, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on Max where it’s available globally. The original, classic, and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch.

The upcoming series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.