New releases for your streaming pleasure: April 23-29
4 new titles from Max and Netflix

4 new titles from Max and Netflix

PUBLISHED : 23 Apr 2025 at 14:13

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

HBO/MAX

Sons Of Ecstasy

Premieres on April 24

An English stockbroker clashes with a mobster's son over the ecstasy trade. The Gravano family shares their perspective as two unlikely rivals vie for control.

NETFLIX 

Havoc

Premieres on April 25

When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son. 

You: Season 5

Premieres on April 24

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires. 

Chef's Table: Legends

Premieres on April 28

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats.

