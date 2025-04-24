Exhibition showcases art that speaks and sings

Art lovers are invited to explore a new language of sight and sound during "Resonant Abstractions", which is running at SAC Gallery, until May 31.

This is the first solo exhibition by D-Jai Kosiyabong who interrogates the intersection of visual art, sound, language and memory, creating an immersive multisensory experience that challenges conventional perceptions of communication.

Through a striking collection of abstract paintings paired with sound that extends beyond traditional artistic boundaries, she transforms linguistic patterns into dynamic visual compositions whilst simultaneously translating these visual elements into layered sound experiences -- inviting viewers to "listen with their eyes and see with their ears".

At the heart of her work lies a profound investigation of how we process and articulate our experiences. Drawing inspiration from the culturally embedded nature of language, the exhibition explores how our memories and expressions are shaped by collective linguistic frameworks that carry inherent cultural values.

Viewers will encounter meticulously crafted paintings featuring structured mark-making that follows rules reminiscent of written language. These visual elements are then transformed into sound through computational processes, creating sound compositions that mirror the patterns in the paintings.

This synthesis forms what the artist describes as "a new language" -- where paintings become letters and installations become sentences and conversations unto themselves.

D-Jai is known in the international art scene for her work in significant group exhibitions at Carlsberg Byens Galleri in Copenhagen, Denmark and Gallery House in Brooklyn, New York.

Her work has garnered widespread interest from art collectors across the US, Europe and Asia, reflecting her ability to create art that communicates profoundly across cultural boundaries.

SAC Gallery is on Sukhumvit 39 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm.