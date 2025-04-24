Artist explores the language of silence

Art viewers are invited to admire the power of stillness amidst a spectrum of emotions and feelings during "The Exquisite Silence", which is running at West Eden Gallery until May 25.

On display are images by Jittima Sangeamsunthron, a Thai photographer renowned for her evocative black-and-white photography, which captures the profound beauty of nature while reflecting the emotional depth of the human experience.

By carefully selecting flowers from her own garden, the artist uses them as the central medium to convey these feelings. Through her lens, she explores ideas, emotions and the spirit of her subjects with a delicate sensitivity, creating introspective works that invite quiet contemplation.

The exhibition offers a meditative space for viewers to engage with the subtleties of stillness and solitude. It resembles the harmonious notes of a symphony, acting as a comforting presence that brings peace and soothes the turmoil in one's thoughts.

The show opens a space for the profound beauty of silence to emerge, replacing chaos with tranquillity. In this stillness, Jittima captures the delicateness of flowers, undisturbed by external noise, as a reflection of the natural beauty inherent in everyday life.

Using a diverse range of photographic and printing techniques, spanning traditional, digital and experimental processes, the work invites viewers to contemplate the profound connection between nature and the serenity within the human mind.

West Eden Gallery is on Sukhumvit 31 and opens 1pm to 6pm on Thursday and Friday and 11am to 6pm on weekends.