New movies out this week: April 24-30

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Until Dawn

Directed by David F. Sandberg.

Who’s in it?

Ella Rubin, Odessa A’zion and Michael Cimino.

What’s it about?

A group of friends trapped in a time loop, where mysterious foes are chasing and killing them in gruesome ways, must survive until dawn to escape it.

Why watch it?

Peter Stormare plays Dr Hill from Until Dawn (2015), though the movie and video game doctors are different versions.

Tomb Watcher

Directed by Oat Vatanyu Ingkavivat.

Who’s in it?

Arachaporn Pokinpakorn, Woranuch Bhirombhakdi And Thanavate Siriwattanagul.

What’s it about?

A story about a young woman gets the chance to escape to a luxurious vacation home with her boyfriend, ready to savor a life of happiness after years of hiding their relationship. But the house isn’t just theirs to share—she must also live alongside the corpse of his late wife.

Why watch it?

Thai horror movie.

The Accountant 2

Directed by Gavin O'Connor.

Who’s in it?

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

What’s it about?

Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief's murder.

Why watch it?

In February 2020, Affleck revealed there were talks about a follow-up to The Accountant (2016), but they've yet to nail down a script. At the same time, he also mentioned there were talks of developing a TV series based on the film.

Better Man

Directed by Michael Gracey.

Who’s in it?

Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton.

What’s it about?

The meteoric rise, dramatic fall and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Why watch it?

The film arose from multiple interview recordings filmmaker Michael Gracey made with Robbie Williams during the course of a year and a half in Williams' recording studio in Los Angeles, in the United States. Although the interviews weren't originally for a film, as Gracey "just wanted to capture [Williams] in his own voice telling his story," the majority of Williams' voiceover in the film is from those recordings.

Meitantei Konan Sekigan no Furasshubakku (Detective Conan One Eyed)

Directed by Katsuya Shigehara.

Who’s in it?

Takayuki Yamada, Rikiya Koyama and Minami Takayama.

What’s it about?

Detectives Conan and Kogoro Mouri are pulled into a mystery connected to the past of police inspector Kansuke Yamato.

Why watch it?

Conan.

Toemalog (Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning)

Directed by Kim Dong-Chul.

Who’s in it?

Nam Doh-hyeong, Choi Han and Kim Yeonwoo.

What’s it about?

An excommunicated priest helps his monk friend protect a powerful boy from an evil master, forcing him to confront his past.

Why watch it?

A South Korean action-horror animated film.

SF Cinema exclusive

Jenny, I Love You

Directed by Boonsong Nakphoo and Jumpoth Ruayjaroensap.

Who’s in it?

Vranut Kowintasud, Chaiwat Thongsaeng and Pharunyoo Rojanawuttitham.

What’s it about?

A young woman from the countryside hopes to have a better life but her options are limited. As a result, she decides to become a karaoke girl. With her attractive looks and seductive charm, she becomes the focus of attention from the opposite sex. It is at this point that Jenny must face an event that will change her life forever.

Why watch it?

Not to surrender to fate.