Black Mirror is back to unsettle

Charlie Brooker is back with a new season of the dystopian sci-fi, cautionary-tale dark comedy series Black Mirror. Like previous seasons, this one delivers six episodes -- including a much-anticipated follow-up to the wildly popular USS Callister, which is titled USS Callister: Into Infinity.

This latest batch of episodes range from deeply disturbing to thought-provoking social commentary, touching on everything from corporate greed to personal regret and always with a signature twist that simultaneously captivates and unsettles. As always, each story stands on its own, allowing viewers to jump in at any point without missing the larger narrative arc.

This season continues Black Mirror's tradition of casting standout performers. We're treated to a line-up that includes Chris O'Dowd, Rashida Jones, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Will Poulter, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Jimmy Simpson and Sienna Kelly. Each actor takes on roles that let them stretch emotionally, delivering powerful moments that stay with you long after the credits roll.

The first episode Common People centres on a couple navigating a medical emergency, only to find themselves locked into a sinister agreement they barely understood. It's a disturbing relationship story laced with sharp commentary on capitalism and healthcare. Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones give deeply compelling performances, making the episode's descent into horror all the more tragic. The dynamic between them is charged with frustration and despair and its themes -- sacrifice, desperation and the cost of ambition -- echo familiar Black Mirror tones. This one doesn't leave you smiling, but it's a showcase of great acting and storytelling that cuts deep.

Common People. NETFLIX

Then we dive into a food-themed sci-fi in Episode 2 titled Bête Noire, which starts quirky and descends into chaos. Sienna Kelly plays a food researcher whose life begins to unravel when a figure from her past reappears at her workplace. As the reality around her begins to bend and crack, we're thrown into a mystery that makes us question what's real. I loved how all the clues were in plain sight but just cleverly obscured. The payoff is wild, with an ending that's oddly optimistic -- though maybe in a delusional, reality-distorting kind of way.

In another standout performance, Issa Rae and Awkwafina star in an episode called Hotel Reverie, which explores the ethics of using technology to reimagine old films with modern actors. Most of the episode is shot in black and white, which gives it a surreal vibe. It's a fascinating meditation on emotional authenticity, nostalgia and the idea of connection in artificial spaces. If you're someone who throws around "woke" as an insult, this one might rattle you, but for me, the bittersweet tone and emotional depth made it a highlight. The story left me reflecting on what makes emotional experiences "real", and how easily memory and meaning can be manipulated.

In the fourth episode titled Plaything, Peter Capaldi gives a jittery, magnetic performance as a man arrested under strange circumstances who tells police a bizarre tale about a video game. What starts as a quirky interrogation turns into a much darker story about identity, self-worth and technology. The younger version of his character, timid and awkward, finds solace in a game that quickly blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. Will Poulter plays the eccentric game developer whose creation becomes dangerous in the wrong hands. This one had Lawnmower Man energy, with an eerie augmented-reality twist that didn't need gadgets -- it just took over. My only real gripe here was the ending. Just as the tension peaks and we're bracing for resolution, it abruptly cuts to black. We're left to infer the outcome, which felt like a missed opportunity after such a well-built narrative.

Lewis Gribben in Black Mirror Season 7. imdb.com

My favourite episode is titled Eulogy, which features Paul Giamatti as a grieving man who encounters a strange new tech that allows users to step inside old photographs and relive memories in immersive 3D. This is probably the most emotionally sparse and quietly devastating episode of the season. Giamatti is phenomenal, delivering some of the most intense monologues I've seen from him in years. The tech -- small discs that access memory and rebuild physical spaces -- is both imaginative and terrifying. While the sci-fi concept is compelling, what really pulled me in was Giamatti's emotional journey. Watching him move through rage, sorrow and reluctant catharsis felt so raw. I was completely mesmerised.

Finally, we return to the USS Callister universe in a feature-length sequel that clocks in close to 90 minutes. This time, we're following the remaining crew after the fall of Robert Daley. They're still trapped in the game, only now the stakes are higher: they're in a shared online universe with millions of players, and if they die, it's permanent. The episode USS Callister: Into Infinity, smartly balances in-game drama with real-world context, contrasting digital personas with their physical counterparts. I found the visuals breathtaking -- space is rendered in a vivid, luminous palette only possible in a simulated environment. This entry is darker than its predecessor, focusing on what it means to exist as a clone and how identity can diverge from origin. There's plenty of action and psychological warfare and the ending -- unexpected and emotionally complex -- left me pondering whether it was a hopeful new beginning or just another clever descent into despair.

Overall, the latest season of Black Mirror is a welcome return that manages to be both fresh and familiar. While earlier seasons may have leaned harder into bleak, soul-crushing scenarios, this one strikes a more emotionally nuanced tone. There's still plenty of darkness and technological terror, but there's also introspection, vulnerability and the occasional glimmer of hope. The special effects, production design and camera work are top-tier, crafting immersive worlds that feel just real enough to be unsettling. Not every episode hits with equal force, but each one offers a distinct take on what our future might look like as our relationship with technology grows ever more intimate -- and more dangerous.

NETFLIX

Black Mirror Season 7

Starring Awkwafina, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti

Created by Charlie Brooker

Now streaming on Netflix