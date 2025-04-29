An exhibition of anonymous thoughts and art

Interested people are invited to discover anonymous voices, thoughts, emotions and heartfelt messages during "Postcard From A Stranger – Message Untold", which is running at MMAD BOX by Happening, second floor of Seacon Square, Srinakarin Road, until June 3.

This is a groundbreaking group exhibition that brings 10 distinctive artists to reveal their innermost thoughts and sentiments through their unique artistic approach and techniques. They include Chubbynida, Dewy Art, Her., Lychee.Chai, Manasawii, Ole, Palim, Pi-near, Tent Katchakul and White Hat Since 2013.

This is a continuation to the "Postcard From A Stranger" project by Happening that first took place at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in 2021. It created a space for individuals to write heartfelt messages, words of encouragement or uplifting thoughts on postcards for strangers.

With overwhelmingly positive feedback, the project was organised multiple times, drawing a vast number of participants who eagerly read and wrote messages for strangers. However, this is the first time it has been transformed into a group exhibition where artists create entirely new works and viewers are invited to participate in an even more immersive and interactive experience.

On showcase are the original works of all 10 artists and a collection of postcards featuring deeply personal, previously unspoken thoughts from individuals across various professions.

There is a creative corner where visitors can write and decorate their own postcards to leave on the exhibition's message wall and, in return, pick any postcard left by another participant to take home. A free mailing service is available for those wishing to send a postcard to someone special.

There is a series of talk with artists on select weekends throughout the exhibition period. They will be sharing insights about their artwork and reveal the emotions they have never shared before. Also, a curated selection of postcards from various artists is available for purchase.