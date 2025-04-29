K-pop star Ten lights up Bangkok

Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, better known as Ten, is a Thai K-pop artist under SM Entertainment, which is renowned for K-pop artists such as TVXQ, Super Junior, Exo, Aespa and NCT. As a member of NCT and its sub units NCT U and Way V, Chittaphon stands out for his dance moves more than singing. However, after releasing two solo English albums, Ten (2024) and Stunner (2025), Chittaphon has impressed music fans with his versatility, especially singing.

Following a successful concert in Seoul, Chittaphon held his first solo concert, "2025 Ten Concert 1001 Movement Stunner In Bangkok", recently at Impact Arena. The Thai singer explained in a press conference that the concept of the concert was "mystic creature". To match the concept, the show opened with Nightwalker, a dazzling song that gave off a seductive vibe and told the story of a man who turns into a monster after midnight.

During Nightwalker, Chittaphon was in a black outfit and standing on a platform elevated from the main stage. Unlike most K-pop groups that usually perform three songs for their opening set, Chittaphon performed five -- Nightwalker, On Ten, Bambola, Enough For Me and Dangerous -- before greeting fans. These five songs were seductive and Chittaphon delivered them with fluid, flowing and sensual dance moves.

The concept "mystic creature" may have been inspired by Chittaphon's dual personality. While talking to fans, Chittaphon has a bright, boyish and optimistic personality but when he dances, his facial expressions make him look seductive and he teases fans with graceful moves.

Although Chittaphon's performance at the beginning of the concert was captivating, the backing track was too loud to hear his voice clearly in some parts. Therefore, I preferred when he sang with a microphone in his hand instead of using a headset. There were many renditions during which concertgoers could hear his voice authentically such as the acoustic Lie With You, pop and rap songs Call Me and Sweet As Sin, and the ballad Butterfly.

After the opening set, Chittaphon changed his outfit to a red long-sleeved top which revealed his right shoulder. Chittaphon's performance of Shadow and Sweet As Sin demonstrated his voice control, even when performing complicated and sensual dance moves.

At one point during Sweet As Sin, a dancer blindfolded his eyes with a red cloth but Chittaphon still delivered his moves before taking off the blindfold himself.

The rendition that received the loudest screams was a dance medley performed by NCT subunits with songs Baby Don't Stop, Steady, Smoothie, Kick It and Baggy Jeans.

In addition to Chittaphon who mastered his performance, the behind-the-scenes team, especially the stage designers, choreographers and wardrobe stylists, all deserve a big thumbs up. SM Entertainment has added artistic performer to Chittaphon's many talents and to align with the intended theme, the concert team took great pains to design the performances artistically.

During the intriguing performance of rap song Bambola, various words and sentences that looked like graffiti were popping up on the monitor onstage behind Chittaphon. The artistic choreography of Sweet As Sin was visually appealing as well, and Water was another song that the team tried to incorporate artistic elements into by having Chittaphon lie in a glass basin half full of water. When the light hit the water, it reflected off Chittaphon's sparkling pants, creating a shimmering effect that was visually appealing as he moved to the slow beat of the song.

The most spectacular stage was for Butterfly, the only Korean song in the concert. Chittaphon stood on a tall, elevated platform in the centre of the stage. While he performed, a white fabric was draped all around the platform and against it was a beautiful holographic display of fluttering butterflies. The white fabric was then dropped to the floor at the end of the song.

Unfortunately, the performance of Stunner which should be a highlight of the show as it was the title of the album and concert was nothing special compared to its stunning music video. Stunner is such an incredible song that showcases Chittaphon's versatility as an all-rounder from dancing to rapping, to singing and other talents. Perhaps, I had high expectations for this song.

Since Chittaphon has lived in South Korea for many years, he struggled speaking Thai. He sometimes would revert back into English or Korean. Fans seemed to enjoy helping him find the correct Thai words when he could not come up with them. During a talk session, Chittaphon told fans that the message of the song Stunner is to respect and be proud instead of finding faults.

The ending song was Wave and parts of the lyrics were that he did not want to leave and tried to find excuses to stay. It was a sweet and fitting farewell performance since both Chittaphon and his fans know that they will see each other again and they will always have each other's support.

It is not easy for a solo artist to capture the audiences' attention for two hours, but Chittaphon nailed it. Among the few Thai singers who work in the K-pop industry, Chittaphon is a remarkable performer who Thais can be proud of.