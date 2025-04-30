Eight emerging artists navigate space and self

"Be Your Own Island" is the theme of the "8th Early Years Project (EYP#8)" which features artworks by eight emerging artists at the Main Exhibition Gallery, 7th floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Pathumwan intersection, until June 29.

Held in collaboration with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the 8th edition of the art project aims to support and develop the potential of emerging artists by providing them opportunities to express themselves and enhance their skills in contemporary art.

Eight artists were selected by a distinguished panel of experts from various fields to work within the constraints of the art centre's exhibition space, with no allowance for additional construction. Such limitations demand not only adaptability but also problem-solving and flexibility.

The artist line-up includes Apisara Hophaisarn, who encourages viewers to perceive the hidden connections within everything around them through her works; Lalita Singkhampuk, who reflects the meaning of existence in a world shaped by cyclical crises, unavoidable losses and instability; and Nitithorn Nooklin whose work is inspired by environmental issues in southern Thailand.

While Papimol Lotrakul presents six uniquely designed vessels to represent six different visions of the future, Pipatpong Seepeng allows his instincts to guide him on a journey of self-acceptance and learning to reveal his true self and Pitchapa Wangprasertkul highlights the lasting impact of domestic violence on survivors and addresses the recurring cycle of abuse in Thai society.

Also displayed are drawings, paintings, sculptures and prints by Thanawat Numcharoen who invites contemplation on the intersection between mythology, history and the entangled relationships between humans, animals and the natural world as well as Yotsunthon Ruttapradid's sculptural video tunnel that reflects the impact of societal change driven by the integration of information technology in daily life.