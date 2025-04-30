Acclaimed Thai artists to reveal their inspiration and process

Six contemporary artists widely acclaimed in the Thai art scene are sharing their perspectives on artistic inspiration during "Back To The Flow", which is running at La Lanta Fine Art, until May 31.

Participating in this group exhibition are Yuree Kensaku, Tawatchai Puntusawasdi, Maythee Noijinda, Pod Thanachai Ujjin, Krit Ngamsom and Rukkit Satapornvajana. They will take viewers on an exploration of each individual's unique aesthetic and worldview.

One thing the six artists have in common is their constant commitment to the process of creating their artwork, which reflects the flow state, a concept proposed by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi.

His research concluded that artists who immerse themselves in creating work regardless of surrounding distractions and without any thought of fatigue all operate under conditions based on a balance of having clear and challenging goals while also following a process grounded in structure and direction.

Artwork by Rukkit Satapornvajana.

The exhibition portrays how these artists explore their roots of inspiration and the working practices of individuals who have already found their artistic identities. Although each has established their own vision and purpose for creating art, they remain open to new challenges.

Viewers will find each artist's inspiration from various perspectives, ranging from childhood memories, observations of connections between different fields of aesthetics, impressions of other people's life stories, reflections on their current state of mind, to personal views on today's society. What all the artists share is a passion for transforming their ideas to reality.

La Lanta Fine Art is located at N22 Art Warehouse, Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 22, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm.