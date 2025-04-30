New releases for your streaming pleasure: April 30-May 6

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Carême

Premieres on April 30

A biographical drama series about one of the world’s first celebrity chefs, Antonin Carême, who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life? Based on the book “Cooking For Kings: The Life Of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef” by Ian Kelly.

HBO/MAX

Grizzy And The Lemmings: Season 4

Premieres on May 1

While falling, Grizzy performs a series of acrobatics that amazes the Lemmings.

Piece By Piece

Premieres on May 3

A vibrant journey through the life of Pharrell Williams, told through the lens of Lego animation.

PRIME VIDEO

Another Simple Favour

Premieres on May 1

The American black comedy mystery film follows Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson’s reunion on the island of Capri, Italy. What was supposed to be a peaceful and happy moment for Emily as she gets married to a rich Italian businessman in an extravagant wedding, turns into a nightmare after a murder.

NETFLIX

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Premieres on May 1

The crime docuseries follows the murder of a young Ana Páez, at the hands of María Ángeles Molina in 2008. The two episodes of the series will shed light on Angi’s past, her marriage to Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben, and the businessman’s death in 1996. The series will release some of the details that were never made public before.

AFN

Dishing With Chris Lee: Season 2

Premieres on May 7

Award-winning actor Christopher Lee will breathe new life into his very own culinary show by shifting his kitchen to a fish farm or fondly known as "kelong". Will cooking be tougher than before? Chris is up for the challenge! As the guests enjoy sumptuous meals prepared by Chris, they also embrace quality time filled with sea breeze, great friends and laughter.