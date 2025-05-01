Thai Youth Orchestra to perform challenging repertoire

Two Silpathorn Award artists will be performing with the Thai Youth Orchestra (TYO) during "Thai Youth & Legends", at the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Sunday, at 2pm.

This landmark concert will see legendary pianist Nat Yontararak, both a Steinway and Silpathorn artist, perform Beethoven's monumental Piano Concerto No.5 In Eb Major while Vanich Potavanich, the orchestra's newly appointed conductor and also a celebrated Silpathorn Award artist known for his visionary leadership and deep musical insight, will be leading the TYO for the first time.

Their collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new era for TYO, showcasing the orchestra's new generation of young talent. They will also perform Wagner's overture from Die Meistersinger Von Nürnberg and Sibelius' Symphony No.2 In D Major.

Tackling Wagner's richly textured Die Meistersinger overture and Sibelius' emotionally charged Symphony No.2, the programme showcases the orchestra's extraordinary ambition and artistry.

Vanich Potavanich. Thai Youth Orchestra

These masterworks, renowned for their technical and emotional demands, are rarely entrusted to youth ensembles -- making this a truly remarkable debut for the orchestra's newest generation. This afternoon concert promises to be an inspiring testament to the power of dedication, mentorship and youthful passion.

Founded in 1990, the TYO has become a cornerstone of Thailand's classical music development. The youth orchestra has earned international acclaim, including first prize at the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Vienna, and continues to nurture musicians who reach national and global stages.