Discover emerging and established artists at Mango Art Festival

Mango Art Festival will make a comeback to create new spaces for everyone to indulge in the power of arts for five days at River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, from May 7-11.

Hailed as Thailand's most comprehensive art festival that brings art lovers in one place, the event will host groundbreaking art exhibitions and thought-provoking showcases that join people across borders under the theme "Connected World".

Highlighting the connections between ideas and cultures, brought to life by artists, galleries, curators, collectors and art experts, the festival blends Thailand's vibrant art scene with the world's fresh art perspectives.

This is an opportunity to meet Thai and international artists, get the latest updates in the art scene and admire art exhibits from leading galleries. The festival is also a platform for emerging artists to showcase impressive work, paving the way for future collaborations.

This year's edition pays tributes to three branches of arts -- art, design and performance, and music -- presented through five zones.

Mango Art Festival

The "Special Exhibition Zone" will bring a curated selection of acclaimed artists well-recognised within the Thai art scene, including Piya Charoenmuang, Vayupad Ruttanapet, Rakfha Chartnarin, Tweesak Romnee, Wannita Tankeng and Suchaya Thongrom.

The "Newcomer Zone" is a dedicated space for emerging artists making their first strides in the art world while the "Independent Artist Zone" will see thousands of unique works by over 50 indie artists who will reflect on their distinctive style, techniques and colours.

Bringing together top-tier galleries from both Thailand and abroad, the "Gallery Zone" aims to foster mutual discoveries, connections and inspirations. As a shopping paradise at the event, the "Craft Zone" will feature a vibrant selection of crafts, designs and handmade art items of various styles.

Other highlights include art business matching designed to connect artists with galleries and various brands from Thailand and beyond, seminars, workshops, music and art shows.

Mango Art Festival