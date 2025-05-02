New movies out this week: May 1-7

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Shadow Force

Directed by Joe Carnahan.

Who’s in it?

Mark Strong, Kerry Washington and Omar Sy.

What’s it about?

An estranged couple with a bounty on their heads must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer, a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them.

Why watch it?

Sterling K. Brown was originally set as the male lead.

Black Bag

Directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Who’s in it?

Michael Fassbender, Gustaf Skarsgård and Cate Blanchett.

What’s it about?

When intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband — also a legendary agent — faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country.

Why watch it?

The film's writer David Koepp said of the meaning of the movie's "Black Bag" title: "I sort of made that up because I thought it sounded cool. There was a film producer who I knew in New York who would say, 'That goes in the black bag', whenever he got something bad or negative that he didn't like. You throw it in the black bag, then you throw the bag in the river and never see it again. I like that as a metaphor for where things go that are never going to be discussed. I re-purposed it as a piece of spy slang that doesn't actually exist — but maybe it should."

Thunderbolts*

Directed by Jake Schreier.

Who’s in it?

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Lewis Pullman.

What’s it about?

After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Why watch it?

Steven Yeun was originally cast as Robert Reynolds/Sentry, but after filming was delayed due to the Sag-Aftra strikes (2023), Yeun dropped out due to scheduling conflicts and was later replaced with Lewis Pullman. He later expressed disappointment of not being able to do the film and hopes to be cast in another Marvel movie.

The Day The Earth Blew Up A Looney

Directed by Peter Browngardt

Who’s in it?

Eric Bauza, Candi Milo and Peter MacNicol.

What’s it about?

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are Earth's only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion.

Why watch it?

First fully animated Looney Tunes feature-length film to be released theatrically. All prior films were either compilations of shorts or partly live-action.

Luang Pee Jazz: Khot Zing (Fast Racing Jazz Comedy)

Directed by Padung Songsang and Poj Arnon.

Who’s in it?

Padung Songsang, Chookiat Iamsook and Punnasa Promyos.

What’s it about?

What happens when Luang Pee Jazz gets kicked out of monkhood and has to swap temple life for the real world? From chanting to chasing new jobs, new adventures and a whole new way of living, can he handle it? Can he ever go back to being a monk?

Why watch it?

Non-stop laughs.

Pabrik Gula (Sugar Mill)

Directed by Awi Suryadi.

Who’s in it?

Arbani Yasiz, Ersya Aurelia and Erika Carlina.

What’s it about?

A group of seasonal labourers who come to an old sugar factory in the countryside to work during the harvest season.

Why watch it?

The teaser poster of this film received backlash from netizens because it's "too sensual".