"Beyond Binary: Beyond Duality", a photo exhibition by a group of artists will be on display until June 29 at Ming ArtSpace in Bangkok, with the opening event being held on May 8.

"Beyond Binary" invites viewers to gently unravel the conventional frameworks that tie gender strictly to two binary options: male or female. The exhibition is a journey through the eye, the heart, and the emotional landscapes that seek to perceive the intricate spectrum of human identity beyond the confines of socially imposed definitions.

One of the key inspirations behind this body of work is the binary code 0 and 1. While it may appear simple, offering only two directions, its combinations create complex languages, meanings, sounds, and entire digital worlds. Likewise, gender identity and expression cannot be reduced to merely X or Y, male or female. Human identity exists in a spectrum fluid, evolving, and expansive. Sometimes it cannot be named. Sometimes it does not wish to be.

The photographs in this collection portray stories of bodies, minds, and selves moving beyond inherited boundaries and societal expectations. Some images ask quiet questions. Others invite new ways of seeing. Some simply exist calmly and freely as they are.

This exhibition is not only a celebration of gender diversity but also an invitation to reexamine how we see one another and ourselves. It encourages us to imagine a world where definition is not required, where sameness is not a standard, and where choosing sides is no longer necessary.

About the artists:

• Jakkapan Mantapan, also known as "JKPan", was born in Phayao province. He graduated from the Faculty of Architecture and Fine Arts at the University of Phayao and creates art at Pye Space under the mentorship of Prof Pawin Rameewong. He is also co-founder of the artist collective "Kwanner" and Kwanner Art Space, dedicated to promoting art in the Phayao region.

Jakraphan began exhibiting in 2021 and in 2023, his first solo exhibition titled “Stigmatisation” was on display in Chiang Rai. His first group exhibition was also in 2021, alongside the works of Peerapol Boontep. His artistic inspiration is deeply rooted in personal experiences, particularly exploring themes of gender identity and the roles of LGBTQ+ individuals within local communities.

In 2024, he shifted his focus toward realistic painting, using photographs as references — a new direction in his ongoing experimentation with artistic techniques.

• Nuttanon Wongsawatkul is a photographic artist and analog process experimenter based in Pai, Mae Hong Son. His work emphasises light, shadow and the fleeting emotions hidden in split seconds. His journey began in a small film development shop, eventually becoming an assistant to a glass plate photographer, before evolving into a distinct photographic language of his own.

For Nuttanon, photography is a deep emotional inquiry not merely a means of capturing beauty. The darkroom serves as a meditative space for self-discovery. His images are created slowly and intentionally, like a ritual, a return to the essence of the self.

• Pisut Srisuwan is a photographer based in Bangkok, specialising in tactile art and various forms of mixed media. He explores the true value of humanity through abstract body painting, emphasising diversity and emotional expression. His work has been recognised in the “Creativity Is Reminiscence” exhibition by “CTA Creative Talk in Asia” and delves into the spiritual connection between humans and nature.

• Sophirat Muangkum is a renowned Thai artist and nude photographer. She is self-taught and began exhibiting her work after returning from working as a photographer in Germany in 2013. Her work focuses on exploring social issues related to the human body and she actively advocates for self-love and body respect.

Between 2019 and 2024, she travelled across Thailand participating in various artist residency programmes, collaborating with local communities to explore diverse perspectives on the body, as well as broader social issues such as politics and environmental concerns. Sophirat also works as an independent curator, supporting emerging artists.

Her works have been exhibited both in Thailand and internationally, including shows like "The Future is Nakid" (USA, 2020), "Interpreters" (Thailand Biennale at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 2022) and the Bangkok Art Biennale(BACC, 2024). Her art is also part of the permanent collections at MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum and Moca Bangkok.

• Surachai Saengsuwan from Bangkok has more than 15 years of experience as a photographer, project manager and fashion editor. Surachai’s goal is to bring the skills and dedication of a photographer to every project, whether behind the lens or overseeing all aspects of the work. He seeks to reflect and connect diverse perspectives together.

He has worked on projects with a wide range of communities, from children with Down syndrome, LGBTQ+ groups, and fetish communities, to niche educational communities, believing that everyone has a story worth telling. As an entrepreneur with both a production company and a modelling agency, Surachai promotes communication and professionalism to foster creativity and enhance the efficiency of team collaboration.

Note: Recommended for visitors above the age of 18.