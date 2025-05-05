K-drama spin-off takes Thailand by storm

Here are the latest updates from the world of South Korean showbiz. Resident Playbook, a spin-off of the medical drama series Hospital Playlist, is currently one of top five most watched TV series on Netflix Thailand. Meanwhile, BiBi, a popular performer, will hold her first concert in Thailand.

Resident Playbook

After the success of Korean medical TV series Hospital Playlist between 2020 and 2021, Netflix recently released a spin-off medical series titled Resident Playbook. The series follows the lives of four, first-year obstetrics and gynaecology residents: Oh Yi-young, Pyo Nam-kyung, Um Jae-il and Kim Sa-bi.

Oh is a straightforward person and a quick learner while Pyo believes in fortune-telling and is interested in blind dates. Um has strong interpersonal skills, but does not have confidence in himself and Kim is book-smart but lacks interpersonal and communication skills. These different personalities make the show fun to watch.

Since doctors have to treat and/or save people's lives, they are viewed as highly knowledgeable and skilled people. It is interesting to see these first-year residents struggle because what they learn in the classroom is different from when they face real cases. It was funny to see one of the students call himself and his colleagues the dumbest people in the hospital because they always make mistakes.

New episodes of Resident Playbook are available every Saturday and Sunday.

BiBi. photo © STUDIO OEUVRE

2025 BiBi 1st World Tour [Eve] In Bangkok

BiBi, a South Korean singer, is known for her bold and captivating stage presence. Due to her impressive performances, BiBi has been a popular performer at music festivals, including Coachella, Head In The Clouds and Waterbomb festivals.

Thai music fans will have the opportunity to see BiBi perform hits such as The Weekend, Bam Yang Gang and BiBi Vengeance at "2025 BiBi 1st World Tour [Eve] In Bangkok". The concert will take place UOB Live Emsphere on Aug 9.

Tickets will be available for the public starting May 8 at thaiticketmajor.com.

Tickets cost 2,500, 2,800, 3,500, 3,800, 5,500 and 7,000 baht.