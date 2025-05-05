Music project aims to send Thai talent abroad

Thai artists will have a chance to take their music global under the Music Exchange 2025 project which is holding an open call until May 22.

Organised by the Subcommittee on Music Industry Development in collaboration with the Creative Economy Agency, the project aims to promote Thai artists and music festival industry, with the goal of propelling Thailand's soft power.

The initiative was launched last year to uplift Thai artists and labels, especially small and medium-sized ones, who face financial barriers when trying to expand overseas. Whatever genre of music you play -- T-pop, rock, metalcore, electronic, alternative, hip-hop or R&B, you can apply for partial funding to cover international performance-related expenses at global music festivals.

Last year, the project propelled 48 Thai artists and bands onto the global stage through 67 performances at 44 music festivals across 12 international markets, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Australia and the UK. These appearances led to 395 business matching opportunities and captured the attention of 34.9 million people. It also drew 78 foreign delegates to attend music festivals hosted in Thailand.

For the second edition, the project will provide funding to 30 Thai soloists or bands to support their participation at international music festivals across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Canada.

It will also bring 15 prominent curators from priority markets to take part in the "Thacca Splash International Soft Power Forum 2025", as well as select domestic music festivals throughout next month.

To be eligible for the funding, interested artists must provide an official confirmation of participation -- either an invitation letter or email -- from an international festival taking place between June and December this year.

The results will be announced on June 6 for the first round and July 7 for the second round. Applications can be made via dg.th/hficbemw27.