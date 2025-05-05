RBSO set to celebrate King's coronation

To mark the auspicious occasion of HM the King's coronation on May 4, 2019, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) presents "The Royal Celebration: Soundscapes" at the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Friday, at 7.30pm.

The evening concert will feature music from Thailand, France and Great Britain. Opening the programme will be Siam Soundscapes composed last year by national artist Narongrit Dhamabutra to celebrate HM the King's 72nd birthday.

The main concept of the piece is to bring together various musical sounds from different regions of Thailand and intertwine them into a unified whole. This symbolises the profound influence of the Thai monarchy, past and present, which has reigned over the nation with great majesty, extending its benevolence to all corners of the kingdom and bringing peace and prosperity to the Thai people.

Making his debut in Thailand on this occasion is renowned Japanese cellist Dai Miyata who will be performing Camille Saint-Saëns' charming yet virtuoso Cello Concerto No.1 In A Minor. Composed in 1872, it is widely considered to be the greatest of all cello concertos.

Douglas Bostock. Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

The second half of the programme will feature two works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, one of England's most significant composers. The first is his beautiful arrangement of Fantasia On Greensleeves, attributed to Britain's King Henry VIII.

The latter is Symphony No.8 In D Minor composed in 1955 while he was in his 80s. This is a good chance to see the RBSO under the baton of British conductor Douglas Bostock giving the Thai premiere of one of the most wonderful British symphonies.

Ticket cost 400, 800, 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000 baht (half price for students and the elderly aged 60 or above) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.