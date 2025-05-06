Unleash your creativity at a botanical painting workshop in Ryoku Cafe

Immerse in the serene beauty of botanical illustration at "Botanicals Painting Class For Beginners", which takes place on May 25 from 10am to 4pm at Ryoku Cafe, Sukhumvit 35. This one-day workshop invites participants to explore the art of drawing and painting local Thai flora in an inspiring environment.

Whether you're a beginner or someone looking to refine your skills, this intimate class -- limited to just six participants per session -- is designed to help you connect with nature through art. Under the guidance of accomplished botanical artist Pakatip Dejaturat, attendees will learn fundamental techniques in botanical illustration, including how to capture textures, details and the vibrant character of real-life plants using coloured pencils and watercolour.

Participants can choose between two available time slots: 10am to 1pm or 1pm to 4pm. The fee for the workshop is 1,990 baht per person, which includes all necessary art supplies and complimentary drinks. Shared materials provided include A3 drawing paper, watercolour sets, paintbrushes, pencils, erasers and colour palettes. Best of all, you'll leave with your own complete botanical painting as a lasting keepsake of your experience.

(Photo courtesy of Pakatip D. SBA Fellow)

Open to participants aged 12 and up, this workshop offers an excellent opportunity to experiment with artistic composition while exploring the delicate beauty of Thai plants. It's a perfect weekend activity for those interested in creativity, mindfulness and connecting with nature. The class is led by Pakatip, a Bangkok-born artist and educator who has gained international recognition for her work in botanical art. A Fellow of the Society of Botanical Artists (UK) and a member of multiple botanical art societies across Asia, Pakatip brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to each session. Her recent Artist-in-Residence role at Alliance Française de Bangkok further highlights her standing in the art community.