New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 7-13

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Long Way Home: Season 2

Premieres on May 9

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are back on the road for another motorcycle adventure; this time across Europe. The duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle and continental Europe. With 17 countries on their route, Ewan and Charley dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges.

HBO/MAX

The Bikeriders

Premieres on May 10

After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, a member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

PRIME VIDEO

The Assessment

Premieres on May 8

In the near future where parenthood is strictly controlled, a couple's seven-day assessment for the right to have a child unravels into a psychological nightmare, forcing them to question the very foundations of their society and what it truly means to be human.

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale Of Murder And Motherhood

Premieres on May 12

In the spring of 2018 over the course of just 34 days, a young woman and man went missing, and another young man was murdered in Bakersfield, California.

Filthy Fortunes

Premieres on May 12

"King Of Hoards" Matt Paxton and his team search for valuable items hidden within cluttered, filthy homes, hoping to find hidden treasures and sell them for profit. The thrill of a treasure hunt with the challenge of tackling extreme hoarding situations.