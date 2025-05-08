ABBA fever grips Bangkok

In honour of the auspicious occasion of the birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on April 2, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, produced in association with West End International, presented two mesmerising shows at the Thailand Cultural Centre. "ABBA The Symphonic Celebration" ensured two extremely well-attended performances which celebrated one of pop music's most lauded bands.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of ABBA's explosive emergence onto the music scene (April 6, 1974) when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with their brilliant debut song Waterloo. Instantly memorable, irresistibly lovable classic tunes continued to flow effortlessly for many years afterwards, cementing their worldwide status and undisputed reputation as Sweden's best-loved cultural export. So enduring was their legacy that, in 1999, a certain jukebox musical called Mamma Mia! was devised by entrepreneurial British playwright Catherine Johnson, opening at London's Prince Edward Theatre in the West End to instant acclaim.

Broadway quickly embraced the scintillating tribute show, which then spread rapidly around the globe, to date playing to some 60 million people worldwide -- a truly mighty achievement in the entertainment sector by any standards.

Bangkok audiences were truly privileged to finally experience the full power of this super-group adaptation with full orchestra, supporting the fantastic West End International line-up of Sara Poyzer, Tobias Turley, Stevie Doc and Haydn Oakley, who played their singing/stage roles to absolute perfection. Sara Poyzer herself has played the role of Donna Sheridan for over 12 years in London and has incredibly appeared in more than 70 cities on international tour.

Seasoned musical director Michael England made an extremely welcome return to direct the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, reigniting an extremely fruitful musical partnership. The audience and orchestra members remember previous collaborations fondly and there was certainly an element of surprise in the air when it was realised that this maestro's last visit was nine years ago. Needless to say, it is sincerely hoped that his next visit will come around far more quickly.

Conductor Michael England.

From the word go, England and the RBSO had the audience right in the palms of their collective hands with an overture which positively whizzed through a whistle-stop tour of ABBA's best-known tunes, immediately creating a frenzied excitement in the auditorium. Over 20 classic songs were then represented by the West End quartet in a combination of solo numbers, duets, trios and full ensembles, with each number a reminder of the sheer depth and consistency of the ABBA back-catalogue.

Simply listing the awesome setlist in order tells the whole story: Super Trouper, Honey, Honey, I Have A Dream, Head Over Heals, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know?, Eagle, The Name Of The Game, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Chiquitita, Take A Chance On Me, Mamma Mia!, Under Attack, Waterloo, Money, Money, Money, One Of Us, Fernando, Lay All Your Love On Me, Knowing Me, Knowing You, The Winner Takes It All, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do and Thank You For The Music. Precious few other pop/rock bands can boast a legacy of output which even begins to approach the impressiveness of this awe-inspiring library.

Tobias Turley and Sara Poyzer.

Placed stage-right for this wondrously nostalgic extravaganza was a large and closely knit rock band whose powerful combined sound was delivered with incredible energy and verve by accomplished electric guitarists Thanaphot Bhumiphak and Sakol Siripipattanakul, bassist Natee Sriuthid and drumkit maestro Aekpong Cherdtham. Next to them, Steinway concert-grand duties were expertly performed by respected RBSO resident pianist Fern Rasmidatta. Always an omnipresent, vital and central element in the world of ABBA, this essential musical ingredient is, of course, the enduring legacy of great keyboardist and songwriter Benny Andersson.

Also, stage-right was an effective local back-up vocal trio -- Pimraphee Poolthawee (mezzo-soprano), Yada Rangsethienchai (soprano) and Zaruta Joemjutitum (alto). Their tastefully sung harmonised support was certainly an integral part of the overall amplified mix. Meanwhile, principal oboist Thanit Keawrak and principal trumpet Pitipong Pookaew shone throughout both concerts.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, ABBA will never, ever go out of fashion. Their appeal truly is timeless, and their audience is in no way age-specific. England and his orchestra duly put the final seal on this exhilarating show with a crowning Dancing Queen itself effecting a collective blissful ecstasy.

Haydn Oakley.