Suntaraporn's legacy lives on in charity concert

The legendary Suntaraporn Band will return with timeless musical memories during "A Tribute To Suntaraporn's Legacy Charity Concert 2", which will take place at the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on May 18 at 2pm.

Presented for the second year by real estate developers AssetWise and Piamsuk, the concert is another chance for fans to enjoy the charm of Thai classic music while offering encouragement and support to patients as proceeds after expenses will be donated to Pranangklao Hospital and King Mongkut Chaokhunthahan Hospital Foundation under the patronage of the Supreme Patriarch.

Following last year's inaugural concert that touched many hearts, the audience will be immersed in a warm and joyful atmosphere where a curated selection of Suntaraporn songs will be rendered by 15 acclaimed vocalists -- both rising stars and established legends. The line-up includes Orawee Sujjanon, Napat "Gun" Injaiuea, Thanaporn "Parn" Wagprayoon, Tanatchaluck "Alis" Hudson, Kittitouch "Touch" Kaewuthai, Nat Thewphaingam, Anukoon "Nu" Gomonupatam, Wasin "Win" Pornphongsa, Wiraj "Wi" Sripong, Duangporn "Pui" Pongphasuk and Chonlatarn "Barox" Senchaowanich. They will join forces with veteran Suntaraporn singers.

Leading the ensemble are national artists Ruangthong Thonglanthom and Rungruedi Phaengphongsai, along with beloved mentors Pornsulee Vichavej or Kru Daeng and Kru Juensak Noisuwan. The audience can look forward to a 3.5-hour full orchestra performance filled with emotion, nostalgia and elegance.

Featuring iconic lyrics and timeless melodies deeply rooted in Thai heritage, Suntaraporn songs carry deep meaning and historical significance, reflecting loyalty to the monarchy, national pride and Thai identity. They were composed by Kru Auea Suntornsanan, a Unesco-honoured figure and founder of Suntaraporn Band.

Tickets cost 1,500, 1,800, 2,000, 2,500, 3,000 and 3,500 baht and can be purchased from Thai Ticket Major booths.