Journey to a retro-futuristic universe at River City Bangkok

Art lovers are invited to explore a distinct universe that blends retro charm with modern sensibilities during "BB Space Travel", which is running at Room 341, 3rd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until May 25.

Presented by 608 Gallery from Korea, this is an exhibition of cosmic imagination by Park Hyun-woong, aka Emil, whose work often revolves around robot characters, drawing inspiration from childhood memories and futuristic imagination.

Making a comeback for this solo show, he presents his latest project that follows the journey of BB, a space traveller with a mission to save the world, blending storytelling and visual art within a cosmic setting.

His work combines narrative, nostalgia and innovation across various media and viewers will discover the emotional connection between humans and machines through expressive robot forms and BB's adventures.

BB is determined to protect planets and restore their natural environment. One day, BB discovers a new planet, S-273, which emerged after Earth was destroyed by war and climate disaster. On this new planet, life begins to regenerate as trees flourish and a new ecosystem forms.

The exhibition unfolds across different contexts. In the Korean edition of the exhibition, Emil shares BB's solo mission to rescue the world. In Thailand, the narrative expands to include Rovy, a robot equipped with advanced navigation systems and deep knowledge of the galaxy.

The two become companions, partners in their shared cosmic journey, focusing on the origins of their friendship and their first adventure together in space.

Emil has held over 40 solo exhibitions. His works are part of major collections at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and the Blue House in Seoul. He has also collaborated with leading brands like Ottogi, Fendi, and MCM, establishing his reputation both in Korea and internationally.