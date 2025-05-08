New movies out this week: May 8-14

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Geo-rok-han: de-mun heon-teo-seu (Holy Night Demon Hunters)

Directed by Lim Dae-hee

Who’s in it?

Lee Da-il, Lee Da-wit and Ma Dong-seok.

What’s it about?

An occult action film in which a team of several people fight against evil spirits.

Why watch it?

Started filming: 2021/06/28 and wrapped up filming: 2021/09/1.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Directed by Karan Sharma.

Who’s in it?

Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajkummar Rao and Sanjay Mishra.

What’s it about?

Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras, lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

Why watch it?

The main character is trapped in a time loop. And Bollywood.

John Wick Re

Directed by Chad Stahelski.

Who’s in it?

Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo and Willem Dafoe.

What’s it about?

John Wick is a former hitman grieving the loss of his true love. When his home is broken into, robbed, and his dog killed, he is forced to return to action to exact revenge.

Why watch it?

To revisit the cult series before the spin-off "John Wick: Ballerina" premieres in June.

Until Dawn

Directed by David F. Sandberg.

Who’s in it?

Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino and Odessa A'zion.

What’s it about?

A group of friends trapped in a time loop, where mysterious foes chase and kill them in gruesome ways, must survive until dawn to escape it.

Why watch it?

Sandberg employed mostly practical VFX on this movie.

Home Sweet Home: Rebirth

Directed by Steffen Hacker and Alexander Kiesl.

Who’s in it?

Michele Morrone, William Moseley and Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund.

What’s it about?

When a city is overrun with a demonically possessed crowd, a cop must find the source of evil to save his family.

Why watch it?

Spin-off from "Home Sweet Home" (2017).