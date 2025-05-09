Xspace Gallery offers a diverse palette of expression

Located on Pridi Banomyong 14, Xspace Gallery is displaying three exhibitions -- "Be Here Now", "Above The Ground, Below The Sky" and "Unconditional".

Be Here Now

by Banana Blah Blah

At Mini Xspace (Floor 1)

Until June 28

This exhibition is about being present in simple moments such as brewing tea, washing dishes, drawing, walking or practising yoga. These activities help the artist, Naruemon Yimchavee, better known as Banana Blah Blah, stay focused on the now, without getting lost in the past or future.

While creating artwork, Naruemon focuses more on the process than the outcome. As a digital artist, she normally works in front of a computer screen, but she steps away from the screen to work with her hands, such as sewing, printmaking and painting. This shift allows her to reconnect with her senses and let the art unfold naturally.

'Above The Ground, Below The Sky' by I Draw A House For My Friends. Xspace

Above The Ground, Below The Sky

by I Draw A House For My Friends

At Mini Xspace (Floor 2)

Until June 28

"Above The Ground, Below The Sky" is a series of paintings and watercolours by Mira Sureeratana, also known as I Draw A House For My Friends. It portrays a new stage in her exploration within new landscapes.

It is like a house floating there in that gap between the ground and the sky. It captures the feeling of being adrift, caught between thoughts and the uncertainty of where to head. It translates to the moment when life has reached a point of changing again and all you can do is hope that it will be great and worth it eventually.

'Unconditional'. Xspace

Unconditional

by anonymous

At Main Hall Xspace

Until Sept 27

"Unconditional" is an exploration of furniture as art objects, where form transcends function and raw materials become the language of creativity.

This exhibition presents a bold interplay of textures and elements: zinc sheets, rough concrete and repurposed wooden crates -- materials commonly found in construction, now reimagined as sculptural statements. These pieces celebrate the beauty of the unfinished, the imperfect and the unconventional, challenging our perceptions of what furniture can be.