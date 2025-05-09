Guru's Weekly Buzz: May 9-15

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Saturday brunch / Guilty / Every Saturday

Begin the weekend with the “Guilty Carnival” at Guilty Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, a six-hour brunch experience. Tingle the tastebuds with a Paloma before diving into a South American menu of ceviche, Nikkei-style maki, pork belly anticuchos and tacos dorados. There is live entertainment with a Samba performance and a live DJ.

Mexican spice / Sip & Co. / Until June 30

Sip & Co. at Sindhhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok has introduced two dishes to the already-full menu. Enjoy Chipotle chicken served with refreshing pico de gallo and creamy guacamole, and Classic grilled chicken burrito served with crispy cassava chips. Available until June 30.

Experiental menu / JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Khao Lak has introduced the “Sown & Reborn”, a circular refined six-course dining experience comprised entirely of produce from the resort’s 27 acres organic farm, creatively repurposed food leftovers and sustainably sourced local fish and shellfish. Created by cluster director of culinary Silvano Amolini and chef de cuisine Khun Eak, the experience is offered by prior reservation each evening in limited numbers at the Drift Beach Bar & Grill. The Bar also features signature cocktails using sustainable or upcycled ingredients.

Seven dinners / Ventisi Restaurant

Discover a new flavour every night with “7 Days of Exclusive Dinners” at Ventisi Restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Known for serving authentic Italian and traditional Thai cuisine, Ventisi offers a different culinary experience each evening, all set against the glittering backdrop of Bangkok’s skyline. Monday offers “Pizza & Lambrusco”; Tuesday is “Pasta & Wine”; Wednesday is “Beef Night”; Thursday is “Antipasti & Prosecco”; “Free-Flow Fridays” offers bottomless pours; Saturday has “Thai Signature Set & Free-Flow Beer”; and Sunday is "Pork Chop Milanese & Tiramisu”.

Beyond brunch / Le Méridien Bangkok / Every Sunday

Le Méridien Bangkok offers the "Beyond Brunch" at Latest Recipe on Sundays. The menu showcases premium ingredients sourced from Thailand's most distinctive culinary regions, with signature presentations like foie gras spring rolls, smoked salmon atop crisp brioche, handcrafted signature ravioli and an interpretation of khao soi elevated with Thai curry sauce. Sweet finales include chocolate and raspberry mille-feuille, among others.

Seafood treasure / Sirimahannop

Sirimahannop has introduced the “Pirate’s Seafood Treasure”, a seafood tower to the menu. The tower offers treasures from Hokkaido to the Netherlands and from southern Thailand to Spain and Scandinavia. The Pirate’s Seafood Treasure showcases freshly-shucked Zeeuwse oysters, Norwegian cured salmon, Spanish octopus, Hokkaido scallops and Krabi tiger prawns.

Pot perfection / The Crystal Grill House / Until June 30

The Crystal Grill House is offering the “Wagyu Pot Perfection” with Australian Wagyu beef and bone marrow. A pot of baked Japanese rice is enhanced with cayenne powder for heat and presented at the table with an organic egg yolk, onion, garlic and leeks that have been slow-cooked in duck fat, chopped chives and bone marrow. The pièce de resistance is a prime 300g Black Opal flat-iron Wagyu ribeye steak cooked in a Josper. Available until June 30.

Black Opal Wagyu / Goji Kitchen + Bar / May 16-25

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering the Black Opal wagyu beef from Harmony Agriculture & Food Co., from May 16-25. The steak tartare is offered in two versions and there is a dedicated live station serving beef sliders. The special Black Opal delights will be offered at weekday and weekend buffet dinners, Saturday lunches and two Sunday brunches.

STUFF

Iconic styles / Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban is turning up the volume on self-expression with its latest campaign, fronted by Thailand's first Ray-Ban brand ambassador, Jeff Satur. The campaign reveals six distinct looks that echo Jeff’s dynamic persona. Designed to suit Asian facial features, the collection blends timeless Ray-Ban style with everyday wearability. The Pulse Collection arrives as an innovative line.

Wedding collection / Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin has unveiled its “2025 Wedding Collection”, which is a poetic union of creativity, craftsmanship and timeless elegance. While the bride and groom’s outfits shine, it’s the red-soled shoes that leave a lasting impression. From strass-embellished stilettos and sparkling clutches for the bride, to sleek patent derbies or daring sneakers for the groom.

JOIN

Symphony of seasons / Côte by Mauro Colagreco x Table by Bruno Verjus / May 15-16

Capella Bangkok’s Côte by Mauro Colagreco will join hands with chef Bruno Verjus of Paris’ acclaimed Table by Bruno Verjus n a one-of-a-kind four-hands dining journey for two days only, entirled "A Symphony Of Seasons". The collaboration brings together chef Verjus’ poetic spontaneity and ingredient-led improvisation with Côte head chef Davide Garavaglia's refined French Riviera sensibility. Guided by a shared philosophy of seasonality, sustainability and creativity, the chefs will craft an eight-course menu that celebrates nature’s finest expressions through immersive storytelling. The menu is being offered for lunch and dinner on both days.

Charity dinner / Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse / May 12

Bangkok will see the debut of the “Samurai Chef Charity Dinner” featuring the capital’s elite Japanese chefs at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse on May 12. The gathering is a celebration of Japanese culture, cuisine and community, and will showcase an eight-course spring kaiseki menu, with sake pairings. Featured Samurai chefs are Yuichi Mitsui from Kissuisen, Ryuki Kawasaki from Mezzaluna by lebua, Masami Ouchi from Nobu Bangkok, Atsushi Yoshida from JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Yoshinari “Nari” Takagi from Kuma no Yakitori, Nobuaki Okajima from Roku Tohoku Izakaya, Koichiro Suzuki from the Nippontei Group, and Kazuhiro Yoshida and Takuya Watanuki from The Food School Bangkok.

Tapas bar / Big Fish & Bar / May 16-17

Big Fish & Bar at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa will be transformed into a chic Spanish beachside tapas bar welcoming back Spanish chef Juan Ignacio García Racionero aka chef Nacho for Volume 2 of “A Taste Of Spain”. On May 16t-17th, chef Nacho will offer a multi-course menu with traditional tapas, small plates and a choice of two main courses, including dessert.

Moroccan cooking / Mrs Balbir's Cooking School / May 14

As part of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Morocco, Mrs Balbir's Cooking School will hold a Moroccan cooking class on May 14, with the Moroccan Ambassdor Abderrahim Rahhaly in attendance. He will demonstrate the technique, flavours and culture of tea-drinking from Morocco, as well as brew the famed mint tea. The ambassador's chef will teach the art of claypot cooking aka Tajine with chicken, pickled lemons and olives, and the popular Moroccan aubergine salad, Zaalouk. The lesson will be conducted in English, with lunch, and is limited to 10 people only. Email vinderbalbir@hotmail.com or call 081-835-6553.

Limited offers / The Oriental Spa / Until July 30

The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is offering special massages like the 90-minute “Moments Of Stillness” treatment, and other signature therapies . Indulge in a 90-minute Oriental Qi, Inner Strength, Intelligent Movement, or Oriental Signature treatment. A half-day rejuvenation programme is also on offer at special prices.

Women awards / Cartier / Until June 24

Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI), a global initiative that supports women entrepreneurs who are committed to making a positive social and environmental impact, is calling for applications for the 2026 edition of Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards until June 24. Applications can be downloaded and more information can be found at cartierwomensinitiative.com. Women impact entrepreneurs who have established and operated businesses in Thailand are eligible to apply for the programme in two categories: the Regional Award (Thailand is listed as South and Central Asia) and the Thematic Award in the Science and Technology Pioneers category. The awards will be announced and presented in 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Wedding fair / Praya Palazzo / May 17-18

On May 17-18, the “Journey Of Love” will take place at Praya Palazzo and will transports brides and grooms-to-be into a world where beauty, sophistication and artistry seamlessly intertwine. Explore the finest expressions of bridal couture and be inspired by the extraordinary possibilities. Among the highlights, a bridal fashion showcase on May 17 will unveil a curated selection of the most coveted bridal designs by Thailand’s finest designers, featuring exclusive offers only available at the showcase.

Stich in Hong Kong / Harbour City / Until June 15

Harbour City, Hong Kong's famous shopping mall, has teamed up with Disney Hong Kong to present "Stitch Arrives!!! @Harbour City", the biggest Stitch solo event ever held in Hong Kong, until June 15. Yep, the event is a prelude to Disney's highly anticipated "Lilo & Stitch" live-action movie. Five adorable photo spots are set across the mall, along with different Hawaiian-themed DIY workshops and activities for kids. A must-visit for Stitch's fans. First, a gigantic 3-metre Stitch strikes his signature cheeky pose at “Stitch’s Alpha Beach” in Harbour City’s Ocean Terminal Forecourt to welcome visitors. Visitors are transported to Stitch's favourite Hawaiian beach, featuring multiple Instagram-worthy spots. Don't miss the 7-metre-tall Wisher Stitch towering over the Ocean Terminal observatory deck against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour. The last highlight is Hong Kong's first-ever Stitch-themed pop-up store, offering more than 800 adorable "Lilo & Stitch" items, including limited-edition collectibles, lifestyle products and exclusive merchandise.

More headliners announced / Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 / Aug 23-24

The second edition of Summer Sonic Bangkok has announced more headliners with instantly recognisable names such as American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, who will make a long overdue return to Thailand since her Bangkok debut at Impact Arena in 2004. Although she performed a mini-concert for the opening of Iconsiam in 2018, her headlining at Summer Sonic will be a proper comeback performance. Get ready to perform her hits from the early 2000s such as “If I Ain’t Got You”, "Fallin’" and "My Boo". Joining her will be more artists from Japan, Korea and Thailand. Chanyeol, who made his debut in 2012 as a member of EXO, went out on his own with the release of his highly anticipated first solo album, “Black Out”, which soared to the top of the iTunes charts in 53 regions worldwide. His first solo tour captivated audiences across 11 cities in Asia with 18 sold-out shows. KickFlip, JYP Entertainment’s newest boy group, consists of Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon. Audiences can expect electrifying performances and their signature choreography, featuring tracks from their debut mini-album “Flip it, Kick it!”. For something niche, Kikuo, the talented Japanese composer and producer known for his unique Vocaloid-driven sounds, will blend sweet, high-pitched melodies with deeper, haunting undertones to create an immersive, surreal soundscape. He will mark his debut in Thailand and Southeast Asia at Summer Sonic. Representing Thailand is Jeff Satur, who quickly rose to become one of Thailand’s top artists with his unique voice and versatile talents. His tracks, including “Fade” and “Ghost”, have garnered massive views, solidifying his place in the music scene. Summer Sonic Bangkok takes place on Aug 23-24 at Impact Challenger Halls 1-3. Tickets at special prices are available until May 26 via Ticketmelon's website.

EDM extravaganza / EDC Thailand Music Festival / Jan 16-18, 2026

After creating online buzz for its extravagant production and animatronic goddess at its Thailand debut in January, EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) is set to return as a three-day EDM festival from Jan 16-18, 2026. The 2026 edition will be moved to Rhythm Park in Phuket, transforming the island into a dazzling universe of lights, music and creativity. Expect a line-up of world-class DJs from across the globe and the return of the iconic kineticfield mainstage. If the 2025 headliner line-up — with the likes of The Chainsmokers, Skrillex and Tiesto — is anything to go by, ravers can expect big names in EDM. Besides the beats, EDC Thailand 2026 will feature massive art installations and interactive experiences spread throughout the festival grounds. Hotel EDC will also debut outside Las Vegas for the first time — unleashing the full experience to Thailand. Angsana Laguna Phuket will be transformed into a vibrant hub for festivalgoers, offering exclusive packages that include tickets, a private poolside party, wellness programmes and limited-edition merchandise. In addition to the Hotel EDC experience, special accommodation and ticket bundles will be available. The first-round tickets are available now at Eventpop's website.

STAY

Artist programme / Devasom Khao Lak

Devasom Khao Lak has introduced an “Artist In Residence” programme, an initiative designed to foster artistic collaboration, cultural sustainability and community engagement. The residency invites local, national and international artists to stay, create and share their craft through curated exhibitions, workshops and interactive experiences. The first artist in the programme is Pepe Adrian, an Ecuadorian and founder of Ceremonial Pacha. Adrian is dedicated to preserving pre-Columbian ceramic instruments and specialises in ethnomusicology. As a “Devasom Artist In Residence”, he will craft an exclusive ceramic masterpiece for the resort, offering guests an immersive artistic journey.