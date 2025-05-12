Giant sculpture arrives at Sanam Luang

A gigantic art masterpiece by an internationally renowned contemporary artist will be showcased during "Kaws: Holiday Thailand", at Sanam Luang, from tomorrow until May 25.

This is the first time that Brian Donnelly, an American artist widely known as Kaws, will bring his iconic sculpture called Companion to Thailand after it has toured many locations worldwide, recently Shanghai in China and Le Brassus in Switzerland.

Presented by Kaws in collaboration with AllRightsReserved and Central Embassy, this latest stop will transform the historic grounds of Sanam Luang -- Bangkok's vast ceremonial ground and cultural heart -- into an open-air canvas for artistic expression.

For this stop, the artist will unveil an 18m Companion sitting on the Earth, gently holding the Moon while a smaller Companion rests in its lap. The artwork symbolises the passing of knowledge, values and care across generations, highlighting the enduring connections between past, present and future.

Historically known as Thung Phra Meru (Royal Cremation Ground), Sanam Luang holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in the Kingdom. Rooted in the ancient Mandala belief system, the grounds represent the centre of the universe -- a place where celestial forces and earthly realms converge.

As a site of strong tradition, it embodies a legacy of historic significance and continuity. The monumental artwork will be a reflection of this cosmic order, reinforcing the interconnectedness of all things and the continuous flow of wisdom across generations.

Located next to the Grand Palace, this setting bridges Thailand's regal traditions with contemporary creativity. Within this storied landscape, the art installation is like an invitation to slow down, become immersed in the surroundings and experience a moment of reflection and togetherness.

The exhibition will start tomorrow at 2pm and will be open for public viewing daily from 7am to 10pm, free of charge.