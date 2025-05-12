Prominent Thai artist returns with new exhibition

Art viewers are invited to immerse in the compelling worldview of a prominent Thai contemporary artist during "Arch Of Linecensor Part I: Perfect Storm", which is running at ChangChui Gallery, ChangChui Creative Park, until June 15.

This is the first solo exhibition in Thailand in the past nine years by Kiatanan Iamchan, widely known as Line Censor, who offers a glimpse into the latest facets and developments of his artistic journey.

This time, his distinct works reflect his perspectives and identity under the concept of "Perfect Storm". This theme is open to various interpretations, from inner turbulence and societal upheaval to a fierce eruption of creative energy.

The appeal of the exhibition lies in artworks that reflect the artist's creativity and life experiences as Line Censor, who is renowned for his thought-provoking and intricate creativity and signature lines and styles.

A painting by Line Censor. photos courtesy of ChangChui

The works at the exhibit include paintings, sculptures and digital art. They are categorised in series according to listings in his latest artbook, allowing viewers to delve into his creative ideas and processes.

The show also highlights artistic pieces that capture the profound changes and challenges in today's world. These beautiful exhibits address social issues and the complexities of the modern era from the artist's perspectives, inviting viewers to profoundly engage with the art. Hailed as one of the most compelling artists of his generation, Line Censor has showcased his works in solo and group exhibitions in Thailand and overseas. He has successfully ventured into the realm of digital art and NFTs (non-fungible tokens), becoming one of the first Thai artists to achieve significance on the global NFT stage.

Exclusive items the artist has created for this show are also available and visitors can join an AR game to win gifts.

A sculpture by Line Censor. ChangChui

ChangChui Creative Park is on Sirindhorn Road and opens 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 11am to 10pm on weekends.