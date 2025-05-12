Be:First set to make Bangkok debut

J-pop boy band Be:First will make their Bangkok debut as part of their first world tour, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, 5th floor of Samyan Mitrtown, Rama IV Road, on May 24 at 7pm.

Kicking off in Los Angeles last week, the "Be:First World Tour 2025: Who Is Be:First?" is taking place in 15 cities across the US, Europe and Asia and will conclude in Singapore in early July.

Formed through reality audition programme The First hosted by Japanese producer and rapper Sky-Hi in 2021, the band debuted with a line-up of seven members -- Sota, Shunto, Manato, Ryuhei, Junon, Ryoki and Leo -- and their song Gifted, which topped the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart and various music charts in Japan.

Since then, they've gained recognition for synchronsied performances and musical versatility, blending elements of dance, pop, hip-hop and R&B

By blending these elements, Be:First showcases their versatility and talent to create a sound that is unique and innovative for listeners.

Earlier this year, they released their newest single Spacecraft, which followed the band's recent Top 5 Billboard Japan Hot 100 hit Sailing, a collaboration with the popular animated manga series One Piece.