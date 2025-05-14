Julian Cary returns to Bangkok for an intimate performance
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Julian Cary returns to Bangkok for an intimate performance

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 14 May 2025 at 03:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Julian Cary and the string sextet. (Photo courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha)
Julian Cary and the string sextet. (Photo courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha)

Julian Cary will return to the Kingdom with the concert "He Who Carries Heavy Things And Other String Works By Julian Cary", at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday at 4pm.

The show will offer a fresh take on contemporary music through emotionally rich and musically sophisticated compositions. Not only a vocalist and pianist, Cary is also a composer known for his hauntingly beautiful and intricate works, making him one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music today.

A highly acclaimed international artist, Cary has collaborated with renowned global and Thai musicians such as Bird Thongchai, Javon Jackson, Billkin, PP Krit, Milli and Violette Wautier. His work spans both stage and screen, with features in major concerts and hit series.

This performance, featuring Cary and a string sextet, will debut new works from his latest album He Who Carries Heavy Things, a deeply personal and genre-defying collection blending classical depth with jazz elements. The music explores themes of love, loss and resilience, told through his evocative piano and vocals interwoven with rich string textures.

More than just a concert, the evening marks the beginning of a tour through Thailand, Macau and Hong Kong, as well as a fundraising effort to bring his music to a wider audience. The performance promises to be an unforgettable experience -- one of artistry, storytelling and emotional connection.

The performance is presented as part of the Sala Concert Series 2025, a platform supporting emerging and established artists, both Thai and international.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht and can be purchased from salasudasirisobha.com.

Email Events@SalaSudasiriSobha.com or call 063-358-4005.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

So long, Joe

So long, Joe

Life
King Rama VI play shines as a grand opera

King Rama VI play shines as a grand opera

Life
Be:First set to make Bangkok debut

Be:First set to make Bangkok debut

Life
Promoting co-existence

Promoting co-existence

Life
Join Poorboy's road trip at Trendy Gallery

Join Poorboy's road trip at Trendy Gallery

Life

TRENDING