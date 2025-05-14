Julian Cary returns to Bangkok for an intimate performance

Julian Cary will return to the Kingdom with the concert "He Who Carries Heavy Things And Other String Works By Julian Cary", at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday at 4pm.

The show will offer a fresh take on contemporary music through emotionally rich and musically sophisticated compositions. Not only a vocalist and pianist, Cary is also a composer known for his hauntingly beautiful and intricate works, making him one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music today.

A highly acclaimed international artist, Cary has collaborated with renowned global and Thai musicians such as Bird Thongchai, Javon Jackson, Billkin, PP Krit, Milli and Violette Wautier. His work spans both stage and screen, with features in major concerts and hit series.

This performance, featuring Cary and a string sextet, will debut new works from his latest album He Who Carries Heavy Things, a deeply personal and genre-defying collection blending classical depth with jazz elements. The music explores themes of love, loss and resilience, told through his evocative piano and vocals interwoven with rich string textures.

More than just a concert, the evening marks the beginning of a tour through Thailand, Macau and Hong Kong, as well as a fundraising effort to bring his music to a wider audience. The performance promises to be an unforgettable experience -- one of artistry, storytelling and emotional connection.

The performance is presented as part of the Sala Concert Series 2025, a platform supporting emerging and established artists, both Thai and international.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht and can be purchased from salasudasirisobha.com.