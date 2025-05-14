Explore impermanence through Chatmongkol Insawang's art

Art viewers are invited to ponder on the impermanence and transformation through art during "Mountains Of Awareness" at Richard Koh Fine Art, until May 31.

On display is a new series of sculptures and paintings by Chatmongkol Insawang, a sculptor and visual artist whose work explores the human condition and the body's connection to nature.

For this show, he reflects his introspective engagement with memory, the human body and the transience of life through vivid recollections of landscapes from his childhood, using imagery of mountains as a symbolic and emotional anchor.

These places become entry points for meditative explorations of perception and existence. The mountain is reimagined as a mutable form -- shifting in appearance yet constant in presence -- echoing the his view of the body as a landscape that unfolds over time and space.

The artist has chosen to use charcoal powder as a primary medium for the new works. Its fragile, elemental quality serves as a metaphor for the human condition, emphasising the body's inextricable link to nature and time.

His method involves spontaneous mark-making that emerges from a state of focused contemplation, allowing instinct and emotion to guide the creative process.

Beyond literal representation, the new series takes viewers into a quiet space of reflection -- one that resonates with uncertainty, yet holds space for presence and awareness amid the flux of contemporary life.

Richard Koh Fine Art is on the 9th floor of Peterson Building, Sukhumvit Road, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm.