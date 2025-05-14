Amp up the tunes

Achariya Dulyapaiboon, better known as Amp, is a female songwriter and producer who has written hundreds of songs for Thai artists. Just one of the many hits penned by Achariya has gained over 100 million views on YouTube.

Sung by Nont Tanont, First Love was a chart-topping song written by Achariya which led to significant success as she eventually won Best Songwriter of the Year at The Guitar Mag Awards 2024.

It is not easy for a female composer to gain recognition, as the Thai music industry is dominated by male composers. However, Achariya stands out because her songs are well-crafted and of high quality. Many listeners said they were surprised to discover that many of their favourite songs were written by Achariya. Because her lyrics strike a chord and her melodies are beautiful and catchy, Achariya has been dubbed "Queen of T-Pop" by the media.

Music listeners can experience over 30 songs written by Achariya at "Her Verse & His Voice Concert Written By Amp Achariya" organised by Love Is Entertainment. The concerts on May 31 and June 1 at Bitec Live will feature seven celebrated singers -- Billkin, PP Krit, F.Hero, Nont Tanont, Nunew, Pop Pongkool and URBOYTJ. Tickets can be purchased at ihaveticket.com.

"Thepard Kawinanan, CEO of Love Is Entertainment, came up with the idea for this concert. He said I should have a concert that features songs that I wrote. I thought about a small-scale show, but it is turning out to be bigger. I invited these seven artists to perform at the concert because they are artists whom I have worked with before and will work with again on future projects," explained Achariya.

"If you are music enthusiasts, you will enjoy this concert because there are many songs to sing along with. Our team has selected only the songs that have high viewership meaning that a lot of people know them. I also hope concertgoers can feel the vibe when these seven artists come together. People will see the energy and chemistry between them."

Of the 30 tracks that will be performed, I Like Us will be sung by Billkin, Ping by Nont Tanont, Lang Lae by PP Krit, Unforgettable by Nunew, Salak Jit by Pop Pongkool, Sad Movie by F. Hero and Question? by URBOYTJ. However, the artists may also perform other songs.

"Some songs will be redesigned to be compatible with the singers. The new arrangement may change the flavour of the song. I also will perform briefly, but I cannot reveal any details. I hope music fans will come and enjoy the concert," she said.

Achariya's background has helped make her an outstanding songwriter and producer. She grew up with a mother who was excellent at writing poems and she learned about rhymes and poetry from an early age. While she was studying at the Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University, she was a vocalist for the CU Band. That experience helped to develop her singing technique and public performances.

After graduating, Achariya became a chorus singer and a guide vocalist for record studios. As a singer, Achariya enjoyed working on vocal improvisations that helped her create new melodies. When she worked with a songwriting team at Kamikaze, a former record label, she spontaneously came up with a melody. The melody impressed Gop Thanee, head of the team, and Achariya was given the opportunity to develop her first song Rak Dai Rak Pai Laew (Can't Love Another) sung by the duo Four Mod. However, after she composed a few songs, Gop advised her to focus on melodies because she struggled with lyrics.

"I agreed with his advice to focus on creating the melody because it is the melody that is the heart of music pieces. Melody is what creates the mood. If we change the lyrics to another language that we do not understand, we are still able to capture the mood from the melody. Even just humming, the melody is still there," said Achariya.

After working with Kamikaze for several years, Achariya decided to become a freelancer. She had opportunities to compose and produce songs for TV drama soundtracks at EXACT. She also worked on the album 10 Years Of Love for talent competition The Star. One of her songs, Rak Thee Pen Khong Jing (True Love) sung by the duo New Jiew, was well received and gave her a career breakthrough.

"Since I was involved in several roles in the production of Rak Thee Pen Khong Jing, including writing lyrics, arranging and producing the songs, I received several offers."

Achariya "Amp" Dulyapaiboon, songwriter and music producer

When Achariya met the singer Pop Pongkool, he told her about an idea he had. Pop told her the story of a man who was locked up in a prison. Throughout his time inside, his girlfriend was always on his mind. After he was released, he found out that his girlfriend had already married someone else.

Achariya turned this into the emotional track Phap Jam (Memorable Image). The song depicts a man who is trapped in his old memories because he cannot move on. Phap Jam was the first of Achariya's songs to gain 100 million views on YouTube. The songwriter revealed that she felt accepted by people in the music industry due to Phap Jam. When she received job offers to write other songs, people usually told her it was because of that hit.

Achariya is now one of the busiest songwriters in the music industry, as she writes songs which appeal to people of all ages. She explained that lyricists should understand people and storytelling.

"If a 40-year-old lyricist has to write a song for a 15-year-old singer, that lyricist has to think through the eyes of a 15-year-old. Young people take their first love seriously. Love is a very big deal for them. Lyricists have to understand people's lifestyles. Since young people these days communicate through direct messaging or real time communication apps, it would be weird to write lyrics involving phone calling," said Achariya.

"Writing lyrics is like writing a drama. It does not make sense if you want a 15-year-old to talk about their last love. If the song is for a broken hearted 40-year-old, the lyrics should reflect the pain and worldly experiences of a 40-year-old."

As social platforms connect people globally, Achariya recently experienced working with the Korean artist Dept, who has a collaborative song, Thought Of You, with Nont Tanont. Achariya learned how to deal with communication problems and culture differences.

When asked if it is possible for Thailand to expand our music market globally like K-pop has done, Achariya replied that it will take time.

"K-pop is not only an expansion of its music market abroad. South Korean has plans to simultaneously expand its whole entertainment industry, including music, movies and TV dramas, with tremendous support from the government.

"T-pop has the support of fans and music labels, but we need more support from the government. However, the popularity of Thai Boy Love movies and dramas abroad help promote T-pop, but I am not sure if it can be on as large a scale as K-pop."