New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 14-20

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Deaf President Now!

Premieres on May 16

The story of the greatest civil rights movement most people have never heard of. The documentary recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified deaf candidates. After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students of Gallaudet University triumph as the hearing president resigns and beloved dean Dr. I. King Jordan becomes the university’s first deaf president. The protests marked a pivotal moment in civil rights history, with an impact that extended well beyond the Gallaudet campus, and paved the way for the Americans with Disabilities Act. The film also incorporates an experimental narrative approach called “Deaf Point Of View”, using impressionistic visual photography and intricate sound design to thrust the audience into the deaf experience.

Murderbot

Premieres on May 16

A rogue security robot secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet… even though it just wants to binge on soap operas.

HBO/MAX

Duster

Premieres on May 16

Set in the 70's Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

PRIME VIDEO

Overcompensating

Premieres on May 15

Created by Benito Skinner, Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, an outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while finding out who we really are.

Motorheads

Premieres on May 20

About first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.