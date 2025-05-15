Myanmar artists featured in 'Unsettled Journeys' show

Supples Gallery is presenting the group exhibition "Unsettled Journeys" to highlight the complex experience of six Myanmar artists currently living in Thailand in the wake of military crackdowns, forced conscription and the collapse of civil liberty.

Curated by Mike Thukha Kyaw, the exhibition is currently running until July 13. The six Myanmar artists are Pai Min Htet, Ko Htike, Ko Pyae, Toe Wai, Wai Yan Phyo and Oscar. Through painting, drawing and visual storytelling, they transform personal and collective grief into quiet acts of resistance. Their works invite viewers to a world marked by displacement, yet rooted in the enduring power of the human spirit.

"It traverses a landscape of memory, longing and adaptation. Some pieces offer fleeting glimpses of everyday life: ferry rides, morning light, a crowded street. Others delve into darker territories -- grief, fear, the invisible scars of trauma. Each work is deeply personal, yet together they form a collective portrait of a people in motion -- physically, emotionally, artistically," said the curator.

The title of the exhibition "Unsettled Journeys" captures the duality at the heart of this exhibition: the physical experience of exile and the emotional turbulence it carries. Yet, it also gestures towards persistence -- the drive to create, to hold on to memory and meaning, and to find beauty even when the ground beneath is uncertain.

This exhibition is not only about leaving -- it's also about staying connected. It honours the artists' courage and invites audiences to listen deeply to stories told through image and form.

In times of political upheaval and personal loss, art becomes more than expression -- it becomes survival.

Temperature Of Leopard by Pai Min Htet. (Photo: Supples Gallery)