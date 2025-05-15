Distorted originals highlight creativity

Art lovers are invited to discover what it means to be "original" and question their own notions of art and creation during "The Bootleg Show: An Exploration Of Originals And Alterations", which is running in Temporary Exhibition Room 1-3 at Moca Bangkok, until June 29.

This is a solo exhibition by Thai-Hong Kong artist Mrkreme, who blends the realm of imagination with deeply personal experiences through his signature bright and whimsical pop-surrealist style.

His show begins with a simple yet thought-provoking question -- what does it mean to be original? This inquiry sparked when the artist designed a character named Mushkin, intended for production as an art toy. However, the final prototype looked noticeably different from the original concept.

Instead of being discouraged, he regards the deviation a catalyst for a deeper exploration into the nature of creativity -- where imperfection, reinterpretation and transformation play central roles in the creative process.

In this exhibition, he invites viewers to become co-creators. They are encouraged to draw Mushkin from memory, and these sketches are then reimagined and transformed into new artworks -- through paintings, sculptures and video installations. The line between "original" and "distortion" begins to blur, opening a dialogue between intention and unexpected change.

Clay, the very first material the artist used to prototype his art toys, returns as a primary medium in this show. With its mutable and shapeless qualities, clay perfectly embodies the core message of the exhibition -- the beauty of fluid creativity and the significance of uncertainty.

Moca Bangkok is on Kamphaeng Phet 6 and opens daily from 10am to 6pm, except Monday.