Distorted originals highlight creativity

PUBLISHED : 15 May 2025 at 03:00

Artwork by Mrkreme. photo courtesy of MOCA Bangkok
Artwork by Mrkreme. photo courtesy of MOCA Bangkok

Art lovers are invited to discover what it means to be "original" and question their own notions of art and creation during "The Bootleg Show: An Exploration Of Originals And Alterations", which is running in Temporary Exhibition Room 1-3 at Moca Bangkok, until June 29.

This is a solo exhibition by Thai-Hong Kong artist Mrkreme, who blends the realm of imagination with deeply personal experiences through his signature bright and whimsical pop-surrealist style.

His show begins with a simple yet thought-provoking question -- what does it mean to be original? This inquiry sparked when the artist designed a character named Mushkin, intended for production as an art toy. However, the final prototype looked noticeably different from the original concept.

Instead of being discouraged, he regards the deviation a catalyst for a deeper exploration into the nature of creativity -- where imperfection, reinterpretation and transformation play central roles in the creative process.

In this exhibition, he invites viewers to become co-creators. They are encouraged to draw Mushkin from memory, and these sketches are then reimagined and transformed into new artworks -- through paintings, sculptures and video installations. The line between "original" and "distortion" begins to blur, opening a dialogue between intention and unexpected change.

Clay, the very first material the artist used to prototype his art toys, returns as a primary medium in this show. With its mutable and shapeless qualities, clay perfectly embodies the core message of the exhibition -- the beauty of fluid creativity and the significance of uncertainty.

Moca Bangkok is on Kamphaeng Phet 6 and opens daily from 10am to 6pm, except Monday.

Visit mocabangkok.com.

