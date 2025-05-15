State of art in Singapore

As Singapore marks its 60th anniversary of independence, the Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) returns boldly with the theme of "More Than Ever". While presenting the largest showcase of homegrown talent, the annual performing arts festival is expanding its landscape with an international bent.

Organised by the Arts House Limited (AHL), this year's SIFA presents the highest number of 15 local works, along with international commissions, from May 16 to June 1. Built on the overarching theme, it follows six curation strands -- New Urban Realities; Classics Reinvented; History Reimagined; We, International; State Of The Arts; and PRISM 48.

"In a world afflicted with the rhetoric of divide, we need to resist limiting binaries and relate to each other in nuance," said festival director Natalie Hennedige.

"In doing so, we uphold the station of the arts as a vital space in society that explores differences in opinions, accepts otherness and maintains the past, present, and future as entities that perpetually influence and shape each other, engendering new narratives on a supple timeline that moves forwards, cyclically or in any imaginable configuration."

The SIFA Pavilion at Bedok Town Square is a new arts space that hosts multiple works. Inspired by Bedok's rich background, SIFA's opening performance The Sea And The Neighbourhood captures the flow of water that shapes Singapore. A coral-inspired installation/stage by visual artist Wang Ruobing anchors this multidisciplinary work.

"It is about the ebb and flow of the sea, being alive to the energy around us, and embracing the constant state of change," said Shan Del Vecchio, a half Thai, half Italian ballet dancer from Singapore Ballet, who performs in Pact Of Water as part of the opening performance.

"In this piece, I am embodying the fluidity and dynamism of water. I will have a pas de quatre with Min Yi, Jason and Satoru. Together, the four of us create an illusion of Min Yi gliding and floating in the performance space, while maintaining connectedness with each other."

Shan learned dancing at 11, with an annual scholarship from the Chiang Mai Ballet Academy from 2005-2013. Joining the Singapore Dance Theatre in 2014, he has risen through the ranks, securing the soloist's title in 2024. SIFA is taking him to the next level. Because dancers usually communicate through body movement, he must learn to use facial expression in this performance.

"This was something beyond my comfort zone. I must be professional and put thought into the process, as well as to review videos after rehearsals," he said.

As SIFA presents him an opportunity to collaborate and explore uncharted territory, he hoped that it will "allow more people in the community to view art in more ways and be more engaged in the arts and dance".

Other works at the SIFA Pavilion include Drama Box's interactive work Hello? Is This Working?, which reflects on the status of work and challenges narratives about labour. Little SIFA returns for its second edition at Empress Lawn, connecting younger audiences to the arts via family-friendly programmes, including The House Between The Winds by Singapore artist Yang Jie.

Visitors can look forward to adaptation of classics. In collaboration with Scotland's Raw Material, Glasgow-based Singaporean artist Ramesh Meyyappan reimagines William Shakespeare's King Lear to explore universal themes of madness, loss of power, betrayal and trust. Presented by The Finger Players and directed by Oliver Chong, George Orwell's iconic tale of power and corruption found in Animal Farm is given a fresh spin in the form of puppetry.

Meanwhile, Umbilical by Rizman Putra, Zul Mahmod and thesupersystem is an immersive performance that combines movement, projections and artificial intelligence to recreate the ripple of Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965. The umbilical cord serves as an evocative metaphor and symbolic bridge between water and land, people and places, and past and present.

SIFA ends on a high note with COLONY – A True Colors Project, where performers overcome their differences through the language of movement on stage. Directed by Remesh Panicker, the production brings 13 dancers from Southeast Asia and Japan to a blend of dance, music, and film. Hailing from Chiang Mai, Naphaswan Pratummes, or Maya, is joining the crew for this collaborative experiment.

"I am performing as a dancer with COLONY for this year's SIFA. It's an honour to be part of a company that brings so many different artists together," she said. "Being able to perform at such a major festival feels really exciting for me, and I'm grateful to be part of a platform that celebrates the arts on such a big scale."

Discovering her passion at a very young age, Maya trained in dance, piano, clarinet and DJing. She moved to Singapore for a diploma in dance at NAFA under a full scholarship. While studying, she started to teach open classes, which has since opened doors to the professional scene. She feels proud to join COLONY -- a project that treats dancers as equals.

"It is powerful to share a space where the work is about connection and collaboration, not labels. Being part of COLONY reminds me that dance is universal. It is about how we move together, not how we are different," she said.

Maya noted that working with dancers from different backgrounds has taught her to see beyond herself.

"Every dancer has their own way of working, and it pushed me to be more patient, observant, and open-minded. Learning to adapt without assumptions has been a big part of the process for me," she said.

Maya hoped that COLONY will put artists in the spotlight. "Dance and the arts have often been overlooked or underestimated, and I want to be part of the change that gives them the recognition they deserve. We are not just dancers. We are artists, and what we create has meaning," she said.

While foregrounding local talent, SIFA has cemented its global standing with four international works. While LATTICE weaves passers-by into a fabric of suspended time in the Funan Basement 2 Underground Pedestrian Link, HOME by Geoff Sobelle is a large-scale performance work that questions what makes a house a home amid issues of housing crises, gentrification and migration.

Meanwhile, Lebanese dancer and choreographer Ali Chahrour presents the second part of his trilogy on love in a performance titled Told By My Mother, drawing inspiration from his family history and a fractured Lebanon. Chilean playwright Manuela Infante also brings Vampyr, a mockumentary that blends black humour with commentary on energy, labour and environmental concerns.

"SIFA is a celebration of Singapore's cultural vitality and growth, presenting heartfelt stories that resonate deeply with local and international audiences," said Sharon Tan, executive director of AHL.

"Through the theme, we aim to create powerful shared moments of connection and reflection, honouring the festival's 48-year journey. We continue to make the arts more accessible by enlivening everyday community spaces with artistic encounters, championing home-grown talent and showcasing Singapore's creative spirit in fresh and impactful ways. This is made possible by collaborations with artists, stakeholders, and communities so that the arts can form meaningful and lasting experiences for all."

