GOT7 makes a comeback

In 2020, GOT7, a well-known K-pop sensation, sold out both their concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium. However, the shows were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Jan 11, 2021, Ahgase, the GOT7 fan club, faced an uncertain situation concerning their favourite group when the seven members of GOT7 did not renew the contract with their music label JYP Entertainment.

All seven members, Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, signed new contracts with different music labels. Although they promised to return as a group, nobody knew when it was going to happen. To comfort their fans, the group released the single Encore on their new YouTube Channel on Feb 19. After that, the group focused on their solo activities. Jay B and Jinyoung completed their military service in 2024.

On Jan 20, Got 7 eventually released their EP album Winter Heptagon, under Kakao Entertainment. When they announced their performance of "2025 GOT7 Concert [Nestfest] In Bangkok" on May 2 and 3 at Rajamangala Stadium, members of Ahgase could not contain their excitement. Due to high demand, tickets for both days sold out quickly.

Finally on May 2, the Ahgase realised that their five years of waiting was finally over when the message "We Are Back" appeared on a large LED screen and the seven members were introduced one by one. Then, the stage and the fans' light sticks turned red simultaneously.

The Got 7 members appeared in tight outfits to perform their iconic dance song Hard Carry. The fans screamed at the top of their lungs to welcome the members and sang along with the group. The group continued on to perform their two electronic dance hits Girls Girls Girls and Stop Stop It.

Since the group has a Thai member, BamBam, every member is able to speak some simple Thai phrases. During the greeting, Jinyoung said in Thai that he missed his Thai fans so much. Then, Jay B said this show should have been held five years ago. However, the longer the wait, the more fun it would be. He also asked fans to not focus on recording videos with their phone, but to have fun with them instead.

After greeting the fans, the group performed songs that fans are familiar with such as R&B and hip-hop numbers A and Fly, rap pop song Just Right and trap song Teenager. The lyrics of these songs are about love and falling in love. Teenager is a song that contains a message the group wants fans to know -- that their fans brought them happiness and made them feel like young teenagers again.

As the members have known each other for over a decade, their strong bond leads to a natural flow in their performances. It was a pleasure to hear their live singing, although their voices were a bit lost during some of the very low-key parts of the songs. Performing in a sweltering outdoor venue is not easy. In addition to singing and dancing, members like Jackson and BamBam showed their acrobatic movements, just like the old days.

The concert vibes became sentimental when the members performed slow tracks Playground, Her and Face. Playground contains heartfelt messages of how the fans mean a lot to the group. The song mentions how a playground is a symbol of precious memories and moments and compares fans to the band's playground. Her is a sweet song that expresses how thinking about fans can put smiles on the faces of the band members. Face is a nostalgic song that reminds them of the promise that they made to their fans.

While singing Her, BamBam cried. He later said he felt overwhelmed performing among his band members once again. Yugyeom, Youngjae and Jinyoung also cried. Yugyeom said they were happy tears. Many members said that performing in this large stadium was like a dream and they were grateful for the great support of their fans.

Both GOT7 and the Ahgase expressed their appreciation for each other. While performing these three songs, there were drones creating several images in the sky, including the number 7, the GOT7 logo and GOT7 love IGOT7, another name of their fan club. In the stadium, fans showed their support by creating a message with their light sticks that said "We are here for GOT7".

In addition to their group performance, all the members individually performed their solo songs. BamBam's performance was captivating with the most spectacular presentation. Jackson performed his intense rap song GBAD. His act stood out for triggering a big audience interaction. Youngjae and Yugyeom were impressive with their steady and powerful vocals. Jay B, Jinyoung and Mark's performances were charming in their own ways too. They all had pleasant voices and their sensual dance moves made fans scream.

Images and videos on the large LED screen accompanied their performances and the screen also would sometimes focus on each member individually. Concertgoers could clearly see the dances of their favourite members. The screen displayed graphics, images and videos that helped create the mood and tone of each song. For example, for nostalgic songs, the screen presented past images and videos of the members.

'2025 GOT7 Concert [Nestfest] In Bangkok'.

The concert featured 35 songs -- quite a long set list. The show was worth waiting for as the concern made it evident that, while each member shines in their own right, when all of them are together, they shine even brighter. The band members assured their fans they wouldn't have to wait too long before another performance.

If you have been a fan of boy bands for over a decade, you will know that many groups lose their members as time passes. Therefore, all fans really want is for the members of their favourite group(s) to stay together and continue to perform for them for as long as possible.