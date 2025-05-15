New movies out this week: May 15-21

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Riize Odyssey: Premiere In Cinema

Directed by Kim Hyung-guk and Lee Sang-min.

Who’s in it?

Park Won-bin, Osaki Shotaro, Song Eun-seok, Jung Sung-chan, Lee So-hee and Anton Lee.

What’s it about?

The first regular album of Riize will be presented as a cinematic film with about 40 minutes of running time, visualising 10 tracks included in the album.

Why watch it?

The first, greatest and largest scale of the "Riize 'Odyssey' Briize First Premiere", which will have its online first release for Weverse Riize community members. Riize's first regular album "Odyssey" will be released on various music sites on May 19 and will be available in album format.

Oshi no Ko: The Final Act

Directed by Smith.

Who’s in it?

Kaito Sakurai, Asuka Saitô and Nagisa Saito.

What’s it about?

Goro is a gynaecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favourite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Goro realise that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense.

Why watch it?

Smith's directorial debut.

The Tutor

Directed by Bhandit Thongdee.

Who’s in it?

Sornram Aneklap, Parinya Angsanan and Tanawat Hudchaleelaha.

What’s it about?

When educational success depends on the supernatural, but the success comes at the cost of life, how will they find a way out?

Why watch it?

Classic Thai horror movie.

Feng Shen 2: Zhan huo xi qi (Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force)

Directed by Wuershan.

Who’s in it?

Huang Bo, Yosh Yu and Nashi.

What’s it about?

Taishi Wen Zhong led the army of Shang Dynasty including Deng Chanyu and four generals of the Mo Family to Xiqi. With the help of Kunlun immortals such as Jiang Ziya, Ji Fa led the army and civilians of Xiqi to defend their homeland.

Why watch it?

The trilogy is loosely based on the classical fantasy novel "Investiture Of The Gods" (Fengshen Yanyi) by Zhonglin Xu and Xixing Lu, which is one of the only two mythical epics in Chinese literature history that originated from real historical events, and was greatly enriched and fabricated with vast imagination and fiction, when it was passed down the generations by storytellers over the last 2,000 years, and finally became a classic.

PREMIERES ON MAY 17

Mission Impossible 8: The Final Reckoning

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Who’s in it?

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Hannah Waddingham.

What’s it about?

Our lives are the sum of our choices.

Why watch it?

Set to be released before Cruise's 63rd birthday. He was 33 when the first film was released in 1996.