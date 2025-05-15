Combs's ex Cassie faces intense cross-examination

NEW YORK — Attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday tried to chip away at the credibility of Casandra Ventura, the music mogul's former girlfriend, after two days of her grueling testimony in his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ventura, the singer widely known as Cassie, told jurors that Combs raped, beat and forced her into drug-fueled sex parties during their more than 10 years together -- excruciating accounts that now open her up to a grilling from defense lawyers.

Early in the hearing, Combs attorney Anna Estevao focused on aspects of their relationship that were tender, admitting into evidence numerous emails and text exchanges that include Combs and Ventura expressing love for each other.

When asked why she would look forward to seeing Combs after he had traveled, the 38-year-old Ventura replied: "Because I had fallen in love with him and cared about him very much."

One of the messages, dated 2009, shown to jurors from Ventura to Combs read: "I'm always ready to freak off lolol."

That refers to the so-called "freak-offs" with Combs and male escorts -- sex performances directed by the music mogul and including male escorts that sometimes lasted for days, according to Ventura.

In her third day on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court, Ventura -- who is heavily pregnant with her third child -- was soft-spoken and matter-of-fact, answering many questions with a simple "yes."

Combs, 55, was once one of the most powerful figures in the music industry, but is now incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking and leading an illegal sex ring that enforced its power with crimes including arson, kidnapping and bribery.

Combs -- known during his career as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy -- has rejected all charges against him and pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ventura is the case's star witness: on Tuesday and Wednesday, she described Combs as controlling and willing to wield his wealth and influence to fulfill his desires.

She gave vivid accounts of coercive sex parties -- she participated in hundreds, she testified -- and brutal beatings.

That testimony will underpin much of the prosecution's case against Combs, who is alleged to have used violence and blackmail to manipulate women over many years.

However, the defense contended in opening statements, while Ventura's relationship with Combs was complicated and included domestic abuse, it did not amount to sex trafficking.

"Being a willing participant in your own sex life is not sex trafficking," said defense lawyer Teny Geragos earlier this week.

They have indicated they will seek to emphasize that Ventura took drugs of her own free will, and behaved erratically and even violently herself.

'Humiliating'

On Wednesday, Ventura alleged that in 2018, as she and Combs were breaking up, he raped her in her living room.

And she testified that her time with the artist -- often credited with helping to usher hip-hop into the mainstream -- left her with post-traumatic stress disorder, drug addiction and suicidal thoughts.

The drugs were a "buffer" to withstand the "humiliating" and often filmed sexual encounters, she said.

In a graphic hotel surveillance clip from March 2016 shown to jurors Monday, Tuesday and again Wednesday, Combs is seen brutally beating and dragging Ventura down a hallway.

The prosecution played portions of the footage while Ventura was on the stand.

When asked why she did not fight back or get up, Ventura answered simply that curled up on the ground "felt like the safest place to be."

Following the hotel assault, Ventura was forced to attend the premiere of her movie "The Perfect Match" days later while covered in bruises, the jury heard. She said she wore sunglasses to conceal a black eye.

Ventura's testimony is expected to last at least until the end of the week, and trial proceedings are anticipated to continue well into the summer.