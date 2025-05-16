The Four Seasons: A moving dramedy

No, this isn't a historical drama about a luxury hotel -- The Four Seasons is a smart, modern adaptation of Alan Alda's 1981 dramedy film of the same name. This eight-episode Netflix miniseries is the brainchild of comedian Tina Fey, who also stars in the show alongside a stellar ensemble that includes Steve Carell, Coleman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney and Marco Calvani.

It centres around three long-time couples who vacation together during each of the year's four seasons. What unfolds is a funny, heartfelt and at times painfully honest exploration of friendship, ageing and the natural (and unnatural) evolution of relationships.

One of the major highlights of the series is the way this talented group of actors brings their chemistry to life. Their performances never feel forced -- they're light-hearted, sharp and sometimes deeply dramatic, yet they always remain grounded in realism. There's something immediately compelling about watching actors this comfortable with comedy also lean confidently into vulnerability. It allows The Four Seasons to oscillate effortlessly between humour and emotional weight.

The premise is deceptively simple. Six old friends gather for a springtime getaway, only to learn that one of the couples is on the verge of breaking up. From there, the series follows these three couples -- Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani) -- through a year of seasonal retreats. Each vacation brings its own challenges and revelations, exposing hidden tensions, long-held resentments and moments of personal growth. With every change in scenery, their relationships are tested in new and sometimes unexpected ways.

At its core, The Four Seasons is a dramedy in the purest sense of the word. Some moments will have you laughing out loud; others might make you pause in silence, taken aback by how emotionally real it gets. One of the show's strengths is how relatable the characters are, even when they fall into recognisable archetypes. Whether you're single, partnered, married or divorced, there's something here that will resonate. And don't hear me say that you have to be in a relationship to enjoy this. You don't. But if you are -- or have been -- certain moments may cut closer to the bone.

Each of the eight episodes runs for about 30 minutes, and every two episodes corresponds with a season -- spring, summer, autumn and winter. These aren't just markers of time -- they act as metaphors for the life stages of the relationships themselves. As the scenery shifts from breezy coastal towns to cosy snow-covered cabins, so too do the emotional tones. This elegant seasonal structure lends the show a narrative rhythm that's satisfying without ever feeling formulaic.

The character pairings themselves offer a layered look at different kinds of long-term bonds. Kate and Jack have a settled, lived-in dynamic that's quietly imbalanced -- Kate is assertive and organised, while Jack is more passive, often deferring to her. Their interactions swing between endearing and uncomfortable, as we watch a couple navigate the tension between stability and stagnation.

Danny and Claude, the only gay couple, are child-free and spontaneous. Danny is the adventurer of the two, with Claude serving as his grounding force. Their relationship feels joyful, even if it occasionally brushes against denial.

Then there's Nick and Anne, who've clearly been together the longest. Their scenes are often tinged with a kind of emotional inertia -- they bicker without much fire, share routines without much spark. But even in their quiet moments, there's depth.

The writing is strong throughout. Fey's comedic voice is evident but never overbearing; she allows the humour to come from the characters rather than the punchlines. What's most impressive is how the dialogue can be simultaneously witty and weighty. Characters often stumble into emotional epiphanies mid-conversation, and the show isn't afraid to dwell in uncomfortable silences or let an awkward pause hang for just a second too long.

These moments feel lived-in and real, and they give the viewer permission to reflect.

Yes, the series has its share of dramatic turns, but it always maintains a breezy tone. Even the sadder moments are handled with grace and subtlety. The show doesn't offer dramatic breakdowns or over-the-top confrontations. Instead, it invites you to sit with the uneasiness of ageing friendships, the uncertainty of love and the fear of change -- before offering reprieve in the form of a clever line or a warm gesture. These tonal shifts make the series feel rich and authentic.

One of the most thoughtful aspects of The Four Seasons is its exploration of what it means to grow with someone versus growing apart. There's a recurring question that lingers just under the surface -- how do we know when a relationship has run its course? Or worse -- how do we know when it hasn't, but we've stopped trying? The show also deftly examines the dynamics between couples of different ages and life stages, especially in how they negotiate evolving identities and desires. It never preaches, but it does encourage reflection.

I don't know how this updated version compares scene-by-scene to Alda's original film, but I can confidently say that The Four Seasons stands tall as a contemporary character-driven series. It's refreshingly adult -- not in the sense of content, but in its emotional intelligence. It trusts viewers to handle ambiguity and mixed emotions. The themes -- marriage, divorce, intimacy, friendship, compatibility, compromise -- are treated with sincerity, nuance and even humour.

By the time the final episode wrapped, I was surprised by how moved I was. This was an easy binge, yet not a shallow one. The arcs reach their conclusions, giving each couple -- and the audience -- a satisfying sense of closure. The ending doesn't try to tie everything into a perfect bow, and that's exactly why it works. It feels real.

The Four Seasons is a show about what it means to live with others while trying to remain true to yourself. It's about the small, familiar rhythms of long-term companionship, the quiet compromises we make, and the desire for change that sometimes bubbles up no matter how content we think we are. Life doesn't stop -- it just shifts. You still hesitate to speak your truth. You still crave connection or solitude. It's pretty much the same as now -- just maybe with a little more money and, hopefully, a little more wisdom.