T-pop goes sports: Olympop to showcase over 140 artists in Bangkok
PUBLISHED : 16 May 2025 at 14:24

WRITER: Patrapa Premjit and Nattakorn Takam

Thai pop stars will converge at Olympop, an event blending sports and music, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Bangkok, on Saturday. (screenshot)
The Thai pop (T-pop) scene is set to take centre stage in an unprecedented event, as Olympop — a showcase blending sports and music — makes its debut on Saturday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok's Khlong Toei district.

The event will feature over 140 of the country’s most popular T-pop artists, including 4EVE, 4MIX, PROXIE, BUS, PiXXiE, Ally and SERIOUS BACON.

Participating artists will be divided into two teams: Orange Monster, led by Thai actor and model Oabnithi "Oab" Wiwattanawarang, and Blue Devil, led by The Voice Thailand winner Tanont "Nont" Chumroen. The artists drew coloured slips — either orange or blue — to determine their team allegiance.

The teams will compete in various sports, including futsal, chairball, basketball and a 4x100 metre relay race.

T-pop fans and visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy a concert and special stage performances, featuring catchy tunes and energetic choreography by their favourite artists.

Tickets can be purchased at: eventpop.me/s/olympop2025.

