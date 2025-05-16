T-pop goes sports: Olympop to showcase over 140 artists in Bangkok

The Thai pop (T-pop) scene is set to take centre stage in an unprecedented event, as Olympop — a showcase blending sports and music — makes its debut on Saturday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok's Khlong Toei district.

The event will feature over 140 of the country’s most popular T-pop artists, including 4EVE, 4MIX, PROXIE, BUS, PiXXiE, Ally and SERIOUS BACON.

Participating artists will be divided into two teams: Orange Monster, led by Thai actor and model Oabnithi "Oab" Wiwattanawarang, and Blue Devil, led by The Voice Thailand winner Tanont "Nont" Chumroen. The artists drew coloured slips — either orange or blue — to determine their team allegiance.

The teams will compete in various sports, including futsal, chairball, basketball and a 4x100 metre relay race.

T-pop fans and visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy a concert and special stage performances, featuring catchy tunes and energetic choreography by their favourite artists.

Tickets can be purchased at: eventpop.me/s/olympop2025.