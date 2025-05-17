Thai movies stun Cannes with B227m sales

Thai filmmakers made a striking impact at the 2025 Cannes Film Market, earning over 227 million baht in just three days from show licensing.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) reported that Thai horror films and drama series were in high demand, with buyers worldwide snapping up rights for distribution.

The Thai Pavilion, organised under the "Thailand Creative Content" campaign, showcased 17 leading Thai content companies. Their offerings included horror films, romantic dramas and action-packed series, which generated strong interest from buyers in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Notably, horror content proved especially popular, with several titles sold to streaming platforms and broadcasters.

DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the success reflects the growing global appetite for Thai storytelling, particularly in genres that blend cultural uniqueness with universal appeal.

The government will continue to support Thai creators in expanding their international reach, he added.

The Cannes event also served as a platform for networking and co-production discussions, with Thai producers exploring partnerships with international studios.

The department plans to build on this momentum by promoting Thai content at other major global markets throughout the year.