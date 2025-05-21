A hell of a night. On loop

In Until Dawn, horror is a ticking clock.

From the minds of director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation, Lights Out) and writer Gary Dauberman (The Nun, IT), comes a chilling new survival horror film where time isn't just against you -- it's out to kill you. Based on the popular 2015 PlayStation video game but reimagined as a standalone story, Until Dawn plunges a group of friends into a remote valley, where a sinister time loop resets their nightmare with escalating terror every time they die.

"A love letter to horror" Sandberg calls it, and he means it literally. "Every night, the story begins anew, and we enter a new horror film," he explained. "As lifelong horror fans, working on all these subgenres is a dream come true. Every night, the characters are presented with something that feels like a new chapter in a different story."

It all starts when Clover Paul (Ella Rubin) receives a disturbing video from her missing sister Melanie (Maia Mitchell), showing an abandoned petrol station in a desolate location. Haunted by the unresolved disappearance, Clover convinces four friends to join her on a trek to the mysterious Glor Valley -- her ex-boyfriend Max (Michael Cimino), best friend Nina Riley (Odessa A'zion), Nina's boyfriend Abe (Belmont Cameli), and the emotionally attuned Megan (Ji-young Yoo), Max's stepsister.

But what begins as a search mission quickly devolves into a deadly supernatural game. A masked killer stalks them, killing each one -- only for them to wake up back at the beginning of the same night. The twist? Each loop brings a new threat: a slasher one night, a ghost the next, then a monster from their worst nightmares.

"You never know what's going to happen next in our story because it changes every night," said Sandberg. "Before I heard about Until Dawn, I kept thinking about what the perfect project would be. It could be a slasher, or a supernatural story, or a monster movie. Until Dawn has it all. It's multiple horror movies in one, and that's what I fell in love with."

The concept of an ever-changing horror landscape not only keeps the audience guessing -- it allowed the filmmakers to flex every muscle in their horror toolkit.

"Working in all these subgenres was both a huge challenge and huge fun because we had the freedom to say, 'Yeah, let's just kill him'," said Dauberman with a grin.

As the characters are forced to relive the same night again and again, their mental and physical limits are tested. The time loop isn't just a gimmick -- it's a crucible. And dying doesn't come without consequences.

"They don't have many chances to escape," said Sandberg. "It's more interesting than just having characters die and come back. We have to make it challenging for them. We give them something really hard and then find creative ways to kill them.

"The impact is multiplied. They have a limited time to get out of it by finding ways to work together before they actually die."

Each reset weakens them, and the further they descend into the loop, the more they begin to lose themselves -- body and soul.

"They gradually become something that they've been terrified of for many nights," said writer Dauberman. "They're no longer coming back the same."

A striking symbol of this sinister loop is a giant hourglass, mounted ominously in the abandoned visitor centre where they take refuge.

"The hourglass is one of the most important parts of the film," Sandberg explained. "It has a sense of mystery. Every time we cut to it, you know something terrible is about to happen. But at the same time, it's also very beautiful."

Bringing the ensemble to life was key to building the emotional backbone of the film.

"This is a film about choices," said Dauberman. "Each decision they make affects the fate of the other, and has ripple effects throughout the story."

Rubin's Clover, both driven and vulnerable, is the emotional anchor.

"Clover is the centre of the film," Dauberman explained. "She's the reason her friends come together and go on this journey. They rally around Clover and want her to come to terms with her sister's disappearance -- in the hopes of getting their friend back."

Sandberg reveals that casting Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) as Max was a turning point.

"We had him read with Ella, and immediately we knew -- these two were a perfect match. Like any actor, Michael is always doing things 200%. Sometimes we had to tell him to hold back, like swinging a knife, because it was too fast for the camera to capture."

Ji-young Yoo (Expats) delivers one of the film's most harrowing performances. Megan, a medium sensitive to the spiritual world, becomes the vessel for many of the valley's lost souls.

"Her audition tape was the most brutal I've ever seen," said Dauberman. "With this whole role, we needed someone who was going all-in, who wasn't embarrassed about playing the many faces of her own."

"It was amazing to see Ji-young change so much in character and emotion," Sandberg added. "Her screams were so real and terrifying."

Belmont Cameli's Abe adds levity and reason -- at least at first.

"In some ways, Abe is a rational character that you don't often see in a horror movie," said Sandberg. "He's like, 'No, listen, don't go in there'. But he's also a little bit of a jerk."

The cast is rounded out by Peter Stormare (John Wick: Chapter 2, Fargo), who reprises his role as the enigmatic Dr Hill from the video game.

"At first, we didn't know who or what he was," Sandberg teased. "Hill describes himself as a law enforcement officer, a therapist, a surgeon. The audience will have to find out for themselves."

To bring their hellish vision to life, Sandberg and Dauberman reunited key collaborators from their past films, including production designer Jennifer Spence, cinematographer Maxime Alexandre and prosthetics master Steve Newbern.

"When we were exploring the characters' evolving bodies, we were really doing it," Sandberg pointed out. "When we were slitting their necks -- we did it with real effects."

Tully Patcher, the film's lead makeup artist, worked closely with Newbern and the actors to design the grotesque transformation sequences.

"For each of the brutal killings, the main character gradually deteriorates, transforming into a less human, more demonic version of themselves," Sandberg explained.

Each reset not only changes the characters but the environments around them -- shifting the setting from the eerie visitor centre to mine shafts and even twisted, dream-like suburban backdrops.

"It took incredible logistical control," Dauberman said. "Every loop had to feel familiar, but also wrong. Like time is cracking."

As Until Dawn wrapped post-production, both filmmakers reflected on why horror is a genre best experienced together.

"I think horror works better when you're watching it as part of the audience," Dauberman said. "I love the shared experience. The screams, the jumps, the exclamations, even the dialogue back to the screen."

Sandberg nodded in agreement. "I think one of the reasons I'm such a big fan of horror films is that they create the ultimate theatre experience. When you're together, you can feel the tension and hear each other screaming."