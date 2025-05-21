Leafing through life's unread stories

What should you do with books bought or given, but left unread? Visitors to Singapore can donate them to The Library Of Unread Books.

In collaboration with Renée Staal, Singaporean artist Heman Chong is presenting an itinerant ever-expanding collection of books that are unread by their previous owners. As books are stacked on tables for perusal, the library enacts the transition of private property to a common pool, where people can share resources to extend the lifespan of books.

Contributors may describe names and dates of donation in each book, or explain the reason for their donation or not having read the book. The library will grow over time.

The installation/library is part of Chong's exhibition, This is a dynamic list that may never be able to satisfy particular standards for completeness, at the Singapore Art Museum from May 10 to Aug 17. The title draws inspiration from a disclaimer for lists on Wikipedia. His showcase offers an insight into his own method of making what he considers to be cultural artefacts. The survey of his conceptual practice spans two decades from artworks made in 2003 to the recent commission for this exhibition.

(Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Chong is an artist whose works traverse imagery, performance, situations and writing. His practice can be read as an imagining, interrogation and intervention into infrastructure as an everyday medium of politics.

Please drop in and pick an unread book. If you have one, please donate it to the library. Someone else will read it for you.