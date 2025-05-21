Niam sets viewers free with latest exhibition

Art viewers are invited to ascend the staircase of perception in search of images within their own inner world during "Dancing In The Light", which is running at Joyman Gallery until June 22.

This is the 10th solo exhibition by Niam Mawornkanong, an established painter whose works captivate viewers' attention before setting them free to explore their own subconscious.

For this show, the artist boldly employs a range of painting techniques to evoke diverse perceptions, demonstrating his active engagement with evolving knowledge in an era where images move rapidly and information overwhelms.

He explores with primary colours and luminous overlays, casting a polar bear in astonishing atmospheres of light and shadow. He subtly uses digital primaries -- red, green and blue -- to craft images that are soft, elusive and misty, with no extraneous symbols cluttering the composition.

This minimalism reflects his courage in letting go of what is unnecessary, preserving only the essence he wishes to convey.

Also presented in this exhibition is White Dust, a special series created during the time when the artist began to question the hyper-real clarity of screen-based information. For him, that perfection felt empty. What he truly longed for were the remembered images of the past -- rich with imagination and joy.

The beauty of his paintings is the first step leading to the gateway of consciousness. The polar bear, and other animals, are symbols of an unspoken truth -- that the empty spaces in our hearts are vast and we endlessly seek something to fill them. Nature, dreams and imagination become boundless realms of healing.

Joyman Gallery is on Mahachai Road, Samranrat, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm.