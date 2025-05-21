New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 21-27

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Fountain Of Youth

Premieres on May 23

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action-adventure film follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain Of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

HBO/MAX

Rick And Morty: Season 8

Premieres on May 26

There’s set to be another balance between episodes that hit the flowing story of Rick, Morty and the Smith family, and those that are one-off little episodic romps through some sci-fi action.

Mickey 17

Premieres on May 23

The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

PRIME VIDEO

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2

Premieres on May 22

Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

HGTV

Home Town: Season 8

Premieres on May 21

A family plans to move to Laurel from Canada to take advantage of its warmer climate. Ben's participation is limited as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

TLC

The Baldwins

Premieres on May 22

An American reality television series starring Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children.

The Big Clean

Premieres on May 25

Jo Cooke and Al Law (the owners of the Curvy Brides Boutique) transform the homes of people in need with a deep clean and a de-clutter while also offering emotional support for those who live there.

AFN

Morimoto’s Sushi Master

Premieres on May 27

Renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto judges a cooking competition centred on the art of making sushi.