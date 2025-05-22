The long and brutal voyage

In 1521, when his galleon finally cut through the treacherous Pacific Ocean, when the island of Cebu first appeared in his sight at the edge of the horizon, when its slender coconut trees and thatched huts and maybe its half-naked inhabitants came into view, when he lays eyes on all of these, what went through the mind of Ferdinand Magellan?

In Magalhães (Magellan in English), we see, or we think we see, a light in his eyes, the light of a dreamer at the realisation of his dream -- but also, a light of a fanatical explorer who, at one point in the film, speaks honestly about how his expeditions are fulfilling nothing but the greed of European kings.

Magalhães is a new film conceived by the Filipino director Lav Diaz and stars Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal as Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese explorer of the 16th century who, sailing for the Spanish king, ended up on the shore of the Philippines and began the brutal process of colonising it.

Diaz, one of the most respected filmmakers at work in Southeast Asia, brings to this international project his trademark aesthetics: measured pacing, understated drama, and an almost-transcendental insight into human psychology, obsession and madness. But here, Diaz also makes it all compact and narrative-driven. The shots are not as long as usual, and the film runs at 156 minutes -- short, very short indeed, compared to Diaz's penchant for long form cinema that can go up to nine hours at times (it's likely that a much longer version of Magellan might appear soon after Cannes).

The story begins in Malacca, in the Malay Peninsula, in 1504. Magellan serves the mission in its quest to expand Portugal's colonial project, and we lay our eyes on the blood, the dead natives and the irrepressible greed that would wash over Asia throughout that century. In Malacca, we're also introduced to another character, Enrique (Amado Ajay Babon), a slave who would accompany Magellan on his trips and become the first man to circumnavigate the globe (his story has already been told in detail by another Filipino filmmaker, Kidlat Tahimik).

Magellan returns to Portugal and marries Beatriz (Angela Avezedo). Rejected by King Manuel of Portugal, he goes to Seville to seek patronage from the Spanish court and, once received, heads west across the Atlantic for the Spice Islands in Indonesia. Diaz portrays this oceanic voyage with muted elegance -- this is not a bloated historical epic that aims to spectacularise these men and their cruel adventures -- undercut with moments of tension as the sailors rile and Magellan becomes more and more possessed by the desire to find shore.

In Cebu, his men land and make contact with chieftain Raja Humabon (Ronnie Lazaro). It's all friendly and civilised, until it's not. Magellan introduces Christianity to the locals, but when they refuse to give up their idols, once again dead bodies pile up on the beach. This battle presents a chilling image not because of its dramatic intensity; rather, by not showing the actual killings and instead giving us the gruesome aftermath, the film leaves a feverish aftertaste that's more powerful and tragic to viewers who are on this side of the Pacific.

Diaz tells this story from a dual point of view: of Magellan, and his own. This is a film about colonialism through the sane, reflective eyes of the colonised. Magalhães is one of the best movies premiering at Cannes Film Festival this year (it's shown in the non-competitive Premiere section, prompting us to wonder why it wasn't included in the competition). It's likely that the film will arrive at one of the film festivals in Thailand later in the year.